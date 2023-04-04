Launch coincides with UAE’s Year of Sustainability and COP28

Aims to alleviate growing global demand for environmental specialists

Applications now open for first students to start in Fall 2023

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Zayed University has launched its new Master of Science in Environment and Sustainability Sciences, designed to equip graduates with the knowledge and skills to tackle some of the world's most pressing environmental challenges. The announcement comes at an opportune time, as 2023 has been assigned the Year of Sustainability in the UAE, where it will also host decision makers in government and industry from across the globe for the COP28 Conference in Dubai.

The program will be available to students from Fall 2023 and will be taught in English over four semesters at Zayed University in Abu Dhabi. The course has been designed with flexibility in mind, and classes will generally be in the evenings to allow those with work and other commitments to participate.

Delivered by expert professors in the environmental and sustainability field, students will be exposed to a wide array of research areas including water sustainability, green technologies, climate change, sustainability planning and management, remote sensing and GIS, biodiversity and conservation, ecosystem functions, and circular economy.

Welcoming the launch of the program, Dr Gaelle Picherit-Duthler, Acting Dean of Graduate Studies at Zayed University said, "2023 will see the eyes of the world descend on the UAE for the COP28 Conference. This makes it an exciting time to introduce the Master of Science in Environment and Sustainability Sciences, where students will have the opportunity to work collaboratively to tackle the environmental challenges facing our planet. Our programme will provide students with the knowledge and skills they need to become leaders in the field of environmental sustainability and to contribute to a better future for all."

"By launching the program, we are aligning with the sustainability goals that the UAE is prioritising, and responding to the growing demand for professionals who can tackle environmental challenges at local, national, and global levels. This is an area that has seen huge growth in recent decades, with excellent career opportunities as the demand for skilled workers is likely to continue to grow exponentially. This program will equip participants with the vitally important expertise required as academia, government, industry, and other stakeholders pull together to work towards a sustainable future,” concluded Dr Picherit-Duthler.

As part of its ambitious strategic transformation, Zayed University is increasing its focus on its graduate and postgraduate programs, and seeking to ensure that research permeates all corners of the University. These and other new programs are designed to be closely aligned with the national agenda and emerging trends in the private sector.

Commenting on how the university is aligning with these trends, Dr Michael Allen, Provost and Chief Academic Officer at Zayed University said, “As we transform our programs it is vital that Zayed University always seeks to deliver relevance beyond our campus and contribute to national, regional, and international agendas. Sustainability is an area of ever-increasing importance, where the sharing of expertise will be crucial in addressing these global challenges.”

Applications are now open for Fall 2023. To learn more about the new Master of Science in Environment and Sustainability Sciences at Zayed University, and to check qualifying criteria, please visit the website at www.zu.ac.ae.

About Zayed University

As the UAE’s flagship higher education institute Zayed University is a national and regional leader in education innovation. Founded in 1998 and proudly bearing the name of the Founder of the Nation – the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan – it is one of the Middle East’s leading universities for student development and research. The University proudly serves the needs of the nation and contributes to the UAE’s economic, social, and cultural progress.

Led by Her Excellency Noura Al Kaabi, President of Zayed University, Minister of State, the UAE’s flagship university currently enrolls over 10,000 Emirati and international students. Zayed University offers a range of diverse and internationally recognized undergraduate and graduate programs at state-of-the-art campuses located in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Through research, scholarship, creative activities and outreach, Zayed University provides educational leadership, expands opportunity, and enriches the knowledge of local, regional, and global communities.

The University is proud of its role in encouraging academic excellence, promoting leadership skills and advancing knowledge.

Further information on the Master of Science in Environment and Sustainability Sciences program is available at: https://www.zu.ac.ae/main/en/gsd/_graduate-degree-programs/cnhs-msess