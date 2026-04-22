The partnership is part of a broader agreement with DCT Abu Dhabi to enrich the emirate’s cultural landscape through community engagement, cultural education and Emiratisation

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Zayed National Museum, the national museum of the United Arab Emirates, has announced its first strategic partnership with Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala).

Through the partnership, Mubadala, along with the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, which serves as a strategic partner in advancing social priority initiatives, are committed to support Zayed National Museum on more than 20 initiatives and programmes focused on community engagement, education and Emiratisation over a period of five years, such as the Associate Conservator Diploma. Through this collaboration, Zayed National Museum will expand educational opportunities through internship pathways for high school and university students and further contribute to community-focused activations that strengthen public engagement.

This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to creating sustained social impact and supporting the cultural sector’s long-term growth and reinforces the role of public-private collaboration in enabling major institutions to deliver programmes that benefit communities across the UAE.

The partnership is part of a broader agreement between the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Mubadala to enrich the UAE capital’s cultural landscape. Announced in 2023, the agreement will see Mubadala contribute a total of AED 50 million to the emirate’s cultural industry over a five-year period. A large portion has already been allocated to DCT Abu Dhabi Culture Sector programmes such as House of Artisans, and institutions including Louvre Abu Dhabi.

HE Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Undersecretary of DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “This partnership embodies our continued commitment to fostering a vibrant cultural landscape through collaboration and shared responsibility. By integrating Mubadala’s support into Zayed National Museum’s educational and community engagement initiatives, we are ensuring that our national museum remains a dynamic platform for learning, identity, and connection for future generations. Together, we are preserving our heritage and providing a bridge for future generations to connect with the deep roots and enduring spirit of our nation.”

His Excellency Homaid Al Shimmari, Deputy Group CEO and Chief Corporate & Human Capital Officer at Mubadala, said: “At Mubadala, we place great importance on partnerships that contribute to the UAE’s progress and invest in the development of its people. This collaboration reflects our commitment to investing in education, culture, and community development, ensuring that young people across the UAE have greater access to learning opportunities rooted in our nation’s story. We are honoured to support the museum’s work and to help strengthen the cultural fabric of Abu Dhabi for years to come.”

Zayed National Museum is committed to advancing cultural knowledge and preserving the nation’s heritage for future generations. The museum presents the history of this land and its people, drawing on archaeological discovery and scholarly work to deepen understanding of the UAE’s history and culture. Guided by the legacy and values of the UAE Founding Father the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the museum works closely with national and international partners to support heritage stewardship and education and to broaden access to the nation’s story through its programmes and accessible visitor experiences.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi:

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture, creative and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

For more information about the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit: dctabudhabi.ae and visitabudhabi.ae