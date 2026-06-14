Muscat: Reinforcing its commitment to delivering purpose-driven financial solutions across every stage of life, Sohar International recently announced the launch of a dedicated banking Pensioners Account, marking a strategic step toward addressing the distinct priorities of customers transitioning into retirement. The initiative presents a carefully structured proposition that aligns financial security with broader well-being considerations, positioning the bank to serve this segment with greater relevance while fostering deeper engagement and trust.

Commenting on the launch, Abdul Qadir Al Sumali, Chief Retail & Wealth Management Officer from Sohar International stated, “At Sohar International, we view banking as a long-term relationship that evolves alongside our customers’ life journeys. Retirement represents a significant shift in priorities, where financial confidence must be complemented by stability, access, and a sense of continuity. Our approach is grounded in understanding these transitions in a more holistic manner, ensuring that our customers continue to feel supported. This initiative reflects our broader commitment to building a customer-centric institution that anticipates needs, adapts with purpose, and delivers meaningful value across every life stage.”

Structured to address both immediate and evolving priorities of pensioners, the Pensioners Account is designed to balance financial prudence with quality-of-life enhancements. Preferential rates on deposits and financing solutions enable more effective management of retirement income, while a lifetime free credit card ensures continued access to flexible payment options without incurring additional costs.

Recognizing the increasing importance of healthcare planning in this life stage, the bank has established partnerships with leading healthcare providers to offer preferential access to medical services, enabling pensioners to approach their healthcare needs with greater confidence and predictability. This is complemented by a curated set of lifestyle privileges and card-linked benefits, including airport services and travel privileges, supporting a more enriched post-retirement experience.

To enhance day-to-day convenience and reinforce a more personalized banking experience, the newly launched account introduces tailored service elements such as customized pensioner debit cards and priority servicing, ensuring greater ease of access and responsiveness in routine interactions. These benefits reflect the bank’s commitment to delivering practical value and supporting customers as they transition into this new phase of their financial journey.

Through initiatives such as this, Sohar International continues to advance a more progressive approach to banking, one that is shaped by changing customer expectations and a deep awareness of how financial needs transform over time. As the market dynamics continue to evolve, the bank remains focused on building adaptive, future-ready propositions that strengthen long-term resilience, foster deeper connections, and contribute meaningfully to the broader financial landscape in which it operates.

About Sohar International:

Sohar International is Oman’s fastest-growing bank, guided by a clear vision to become a world-leading Omani service company that helps customers, communities, and people prosper and grow. With a purpose to help people ‘win’ by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, the bank offers innovative solutions across Commercial and Investment Banking, Wealth Management, Islamic Banking, and more. Operating with a strong digital-first approach and an expanding regional footprint—including presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia—Sohar International is committed to driving value through strategic partnerships and a dynamic customer experience. Learn more at www.SIB.om