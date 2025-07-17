Strategic new route is set to boost trade, tourism and regional integration with Africa’s aviation capital

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Zayed International Airport (AUH) has welcomed the inaugural flight from Addis Ababa, operated by Ethiopian Airlines, Africa’s largest and most awarded carrier. The arrival marks the launch of a strategic new route that enhances connectivity between the UAE and Africa’s fast-growing capital cities.

The flight, which arrived in the early hours of July 16, was greeted with a special commemorative ceremony at AUH to celebrate the growing partnership between Abu Dhabi Airports and Africa’s leading aviation group.

This new daily service reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a global gateway, significantly extending its footprint in East Africa – a region of growing economic, cultural and strategic importance. Addis Ababa is home to the African Union and a hub for diplomacy, commerce, and aviation. It now serves as a key link in connecting Africa with the wider Middle East and Asia through Abu Dhabi.

Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “The launch of Ethiopian Airlines’ new service is an important step in strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as the gateway to Africa. The continent holds immense untapped potential across trade, tourism and investment, and this partnership enhances connectivity, access and convenience for travellers. Ethiopian Airlines is Africa’s leading carrier and plays a vital role in shaping regional and global networks. We are proud to support its growth, as well as deeper ties between our two regions.”

Ethiopian Airlines serves more than 80 countries and over 145 destinations, including over 65 destinations in Africa in 2025, it was named ‘Best Airline in Africa’ by SKYTRAX at the 2025 World Airline Awards, receiving the prestigious recognition for the eighth consecutive year.

Mr. Mesfin Tasew, Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO said: “We are delighted to commence operations to Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi, one of the world’s most technologically advanced aviation gateways and enhance our passengers’ flexibility in traveling to the UAE with Ethiopian. This new connection opens the doors to seamless travel between Ethiopia and the UAE and further demonstrates our commitment to serving passengers across key international markets.”

Antonoaldo Neves, Etihad’s Chief Executive Officer: “We are proud to welcome our strategic partner to Zayed International Airport, marking another important milestone in the Joint Venture between our two airlines. Enhanced access to Africa through Addis Ababa supports our efforts to offer travellers more flexible and efficient connections via Abu Dhabi. We look forward to launching our own flights to Addis Ababa this October, further strengthening connectivity and enabling more visitors to experience our wonderful capital city destination.”

Operating daily, the new route caters to the growing demand for travel across Africa and the Middle East, and is a strategic addition to Ethiopian Airlines’ expanding global network. It reflects a shared ambition to foster stronger ties between the UAE and Ethiopia, their two thriving capitals, and supports business, leisure, and diplomatic travel between both nations.

About Abu Dhabi Airports:

Abu Dhabi Airports operates five commercial airports in the emirate, including Zayed International Airport, Al Ain International Airport, Al Bateen Executive Airport, Delma Island Airport and Sir Bani Yas Island Airport. Having welcomed over 29 million passengers through its airports in 2024, Abu Dhabi Airports is a gateway to the Emirates for travellers worldwide. It works towards its vision of positioning Abu Dhabi as a leading global aviation hub. Since November 2023, passengers travelling through Zayed International Airport have had the privilege of experiencing the new state-of-the-art terminal, which has significantly increased the airport’s operational capacity and features world-class facilities for passengers and aviation operators while strengthening Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a destination of choice.