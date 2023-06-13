WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- Netcracker Technology announced today that Zain KSA has extended its partnership with Netcracker by adding cloud-based Managed Services to its deployment of Netcracker Digital BSS, Digital OSS and Customer Engagement. Capitalizing on the great opportunities for collaboration, this complete end-to-end digital transformation project is one of the largest in the Middle East and marks another milestone for Zain KSA to expand its ecosystem, continue to deliver a superior customer experience and offer new 5G products and services.



Zain KSA will be able to leverage Netcracker’s extensive managed services offerings to support its existing deployment of Netcracker and third-party solutions and deliver a best-in-class digital experience to its customers. As a leading telecom operator and digital services provider, Zain KSA is investing in cutting-edge innovation to unlock high-value opportunities for customers by building on its digital offerings and further reducing time to market, thereby cementing its pioneering position in driving nationwide digital transformation to support Saudi Vision 2030 and contribute to transforming Saudi Arabia into a leading digital economy.



“We have been happy working with Netcracker and strengthening our collaboration by adding managed and support services on top of the existing solutions,” said Eng. Abdulrahman AlMufadda, CTO at Zain KSA. “By leveraging Netcracker's expertise in cloud-based managed services, we will be able to provide our customers with a more seamless and personalized experience of IoT and cloud computing services such as virtualized network functions, software-defined networking and network slicing, among others, while also streamlining our internal operations and improving our network agility and scalability to accelerate our time to market."



“It’s been an honor for Netcracker to partner with such a forward-looking, rapidly growing and market-leading company like Zain KSA,” said Benedetto Spaziani, GM at Netcracker. “By leveraging our expertise in managed services, Zain KSA has placed a great deal of trust in us that is a validation of what we can achieve together.”



About Netcracker Technology

Rapid digitization is disrupting the status quo of today’s communications markets. Constantly evolving customer needs and behaviors require service providers to adapt quickly and diversify their businesses to deliver the outcomes that their customers expect. Building digital ecosystems, anticipating customer requirements and delivering a digital-first experience are essential for service providers to accelerate innovation, expand into new markets and become the disruptors in the 5G era.



Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has the expertise, culture and resources to help service providers around the world transform their businesses to thrive in a digital economy. Our innovative solutions – including our flagship cloud-native Netcracker Digital Platform – value-driven services and unbroken delivery track record of three decades help service providers to achieve their digital transformation goals, drive the telco to techco evolution within their organizations and realize business growth and profitability. For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.



About Zain KSA

Zain KSA is a leading digital service and solutions provider in Saudi Arabia, offering its customers award-winning and value-added services including Telecom services, 5G network and applications, Fintech services, Cloud computing, IoT solutions, Fiber services, Drones, Digital entertainment and many others while championing corporate sustainability and ensuring that ESG goals and principles continue to remain at the core of our business.



