Zain KSA announced setting up the first EV charging station for electric vehicles at Granada Business center in Riyadh. The project will boost the company’s efforts to leverage technology innovation to protect the environment and enhance the quality of life by encouraging the use of electric vehicles to reduce carbon emissions. Employees of more than 10 government entities and private enterprises, as well as electric vehicle owners visiting Granada Business center will be able to charge their vehicles at the station installed by Zain KSA.

Commenting on the announcement, Zain KSA’s Corporate Communications General Manager, Mrs. Eman Abdullah Alsaidi stated: “This project builds on a number of our initiatives as part of Zain KSA’s corporate sustainability strategy that supports climate action, confirming our commitment to the relevant Saudi Vision 2030 goals. By establishing EV charging stations, we encourage the use of electric cars, aiming to accelerate their adoption to constitute 30% of the total number of vehicles on the roads of Saudi Arabia by 2030, in line with the Kingdom's plans to reach Net Zero emissions by 2060. The initiative also supports our commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals in terms of mitigating climate change and reducing global warming through the optimal use of renewable and clean energy.”

This EV charging station initiative is the latest project in Zain KSA’s corporate sustainability action plan, after the company led the “Um Al Shogog” reforestation and rehabilitation campaign in partnership with the Environmental Green Horizons Society. Zain KSA ranked highest among telecom operators in the Middle East and Africa in the category of tackling climate change on the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) global index. Having successfully met the CDP standards and requirements, Zain KSA achieved a Carbon Disclosure Rating of (A-), a classification for companies that disclose information on the environmental impact of their initiatives and operations combatting climate change.