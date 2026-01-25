Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - Altibbi, the Middle East's largest digital-health platform, has partnered with Zain Saudi Arabia to launch Zain Clinic, an in-app telehealth service providing Zain subscribers with direct, round-the-clock access to licensed doctors who can diagnose conditions and issue prescriptions.

Through the partnership, Altibbi's network of more than 240 accredited physicians is fully integrated into the Zain mobile app, allowing users to consult doctors by chat, voice or video without downloading a separate application. The service delivers medical advice in under two minutes on average, and physicians can issue digital prescriptions that users can fill at pharmacies nationwide. The service is available to all Zain KSA subscribers via the Zain mobile app.

Zain Clinic represents a significant expansion of Altibbi's reach across Saudi Arabia, turning smartphones into complete points of care for millions and advancing the Kingdom's Vision 2030 digital-health objectives.

Following the Saudi launch, Altibbi plans to extend Zain Clinic to Kuwait, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates in 2026. The expansion builds on Altibbi's regional strategy to integrate its telehealth infrastructure into major digital platforms across the Gulf, making licensed medical consultations and prescription services instantly accessible to tens of millions of users.

Jalil Alabadi, CEO of Altibbi, said: "Partnering with Zain KSA allows us to extend complete medical care -from consultation to prescription- to millions of users through a platform they already trust and use daily. With an average wait time of just two minutes and the ability to receive prescriptions digitally, Zain Clinic demonstrates that quality healthcare can be immediate, accessible, and seamlessly integrated into everyday life. Our next step is bringing this model to neighboring markets such as Kuwait, Bahrain, and the UAE, furthering Altibbi's mission to make digital healthcare universal in the Arabic-speaking world."

Key Facts

Available to all Zain KSA subscribers via the Zain mobile app

240+ Altibbi-verified physicians offering 24/7 consultations by text, voice, or video

Physicians can diagnose conditions and issue digital prescriptions

Average response time ≈ 2 minutes

Altibbi has delivered more than 6 million consultations across Arab countries since launch

Licensed by the Saudi Ministry of Health and compliant with national digital-health regulations

Planned expansion to Kuwait, Bahrain, and the UAE in 2026

Market Context

According to Grand View Research, Saudi Arabia's telehealth market was valued at USD 1.06 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 3.92 billion by 2030. By integrating Altibbi's healthcare platform directly into the Zain mobile app, the partnership eliminates download barriers and extends immediate medical support across the Kingdom, including remote and rural regions.

About Altibbi

Altibbi is the Middle East's largest digital-health platform, having delivered more than 6 million consultations across Arab countries. It connects users with licensed physicians for fast, secure, and confidential medical advice and provides Arabic-language health content to millions monthly. Altibbi's mission is to make quality healthcare accessible to every Arabic speaker, anytime, anywhere.

Website: https://altibbi.com

About Zain KSA

Zain KSA is a leading digital services provider in Saudi Arabia, supporting the Kingdom's digital transformation and advancing an inclusive digital economy aligned with Saudi Vision 2030. Through cutting-edge infrastructure and next-generation technologies and solutions, the Company leverages innovation to build a more intelligent and sustainable Wonderful World. Its human-centric experiences contribute to improving quality of life and help strengthen Saudi Arabia's competitiveness globally.

Zain KSA delivers an ecosystem of integrated solutions for individuals and enterprises while expanding into adjacent markets to drive growth and innovation across the digital value chain. Anchored in ESG principles, the Company champions national talent development and digital inclusion, creating long-term value and empowering a smarter society and a sustainable digital future.

