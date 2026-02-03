1,800 Kuwaiti companies operate in the UAE, including 750 companies based in Dubai

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) participated in the UAE–Kuwait Economic Forum, held as part of the “UAE and Kuwait: Brothers Forever” Week, with the aim of strengthening economic, trade, and investment ties and highlighting the depth of the historical relations that bind the two countries and their peoples.

The Bank was represented at the forum by Mr. Zaid Isam Al-Sager, Deputy CEO – International Banking Group, who took part in a session titled “National Bank of Kuwait and Emirates NBD: Kuwaiti–Emirati Banking Models.” The session reviewed the banking evolution of two of the region’s most established financial institutions, presenting them as leading examples of banking integration and cooperation between Kuwait and the UAE.

Within this framework, the session reviewed the key stages of transformation and growth, the development trajectories of both banks, and the role of regional partnerships in building strong financial institutions capable of competing at both regional and global levels, while highlighting the lessons learned from experiences of integration and expansion.

In his remarks, Al-Sager underscored the strategic importance of strengthening financial and banking cooperation between Kuwait and the UAE, noting that the fraternal relations between the two countries span decades and continue to expand across various economic, commercial, and financial spheres.

He explained that NBK’s journey in the UAE represents a source of pride for the Bank. It began with the opening of its first branch in Dubai in 2008, followed by the Abu Dhabi branch in 2013, and most recently the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) branch in 2025. Over the years, the Bank has extended financing to entities operating in the UAE, contributing to the funding of major infrastructure projects, as well as oil and gas and other strategic projects aligned with national development agendas.

Furthermore, he noted that trade volume between Kuwait and the UAE exceeded USD 13.5 billion in 2024, with more than half of this figure generated from non-oil trade. He emphasized that NBK, along with banks in both countries, plays a pivotal role in facilitating trade flows and enabling companies to expand regionally.

“Today, 1,800 Kuwaiti companies operate in the UAE, including 750 companies based in Dubai, alongside a base of 44,000 Kuwaiti shareholders across the UAE. This is complemented by a strong presence of Emirati companies in Kuwait, with banks continuing to support these businesses in achieving their growth ambitions and expanding their regional footprint,” Al-Sager said.

Al-Sager also highlighted the notable growth of NBK’s operations in the UAE, pointing out that the Bank’s client base has doubled over the past two years to exceed 110 clients, including government entities, key economic groups, and corporations. He reaffirmed the Bank’s commitment to supporting national development strategies in both countries and contributing to stronger economic growth across the region, pointing out that NBK has executed 56 financing transactions for institutions in the UAE, seven of which were cross-border trade finance deals.

Speaking about the future of banking cooperation, Al-Sager stressed the importance of developing an advanced banking partnership model between Kuwait and the UAE that keeps pace with global transformations in the financial sector. He identified several key areas for cooperation, including joint participation in syndicated financing for major transactions in both Kuwait and the UAE, as well as in larger cross-border deals, particularly mega infrastructure projects, oil and gas projects, renewable energy, and other initiatives aligned with national development priorities.

Finally, Al-Sager called for the establishment of a joint platform between the banking federations of both countries to identify partnership opportunities, exchange expertise, and support expansion into new markets. He emphasized that strengthening banking cooperation between Kuwait and the UAE will contribute to deepening economic integration and opening new horizons for sustainable and diversified growth across the region.