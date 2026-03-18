Kuwait: On the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr, Warba Bank continues to provide its banking services to valued customers through its digital platforms during the official holiday. Regular working hours will resume on Monday or Tuesday, depending on the official announcement of Eid, in accordance with the Kuwait Banking Association’s circular.

In this context, Mr. Abdullah Nasser Al-Shuail, Senior Director of Branches and Private Banking Services at Warba Bank, stated: “We extend our warmest congratulations and best wishes to our customers on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr. We wish everyone a blessed and joyful Eid. On this occasion, Warba Bank remains close to its customers even during the official holidays, by ensuring its banking services are available in its digital platforms, including the mobile app and website, while the customer center is available on 1825555 and by WhatsApp on 51625555.”

Al-Shuail highlighted that the Bank’s mobile app offers most of the services customers may need at any time of day. He emphasized the importance of utilizing the Warba Bank app to manage accounts, transfer funds, pay bills and complete transactions easily and securely, as part of the Bank’s commitment to providing innovative, Sharia-compliant banking services that meet customers’ needs and expectations.

Warba Bank is among the banks that have achieved significant success in a relatively short period, securing a leading position in Islamic digital banking. With one of the largest shareholder bases among local banks, the Bank remains close to all segments of society. This sponsorship further reinforces Warba Bank’s position as a trusted banking partner that combines innovation with social responsibility in delivering high-quality financial services and products.​​​​