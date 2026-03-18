Abu Dhabi, UAE — ADNEC Group, a Modon company, has announced a strategic partnership with EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company), a leading company in the integrated coordination of planning, purchasing, supply and system despatch services for water and electricity across the UAE, to power ADNEC Centre Al Ain with renewable and clean energy. Hosting over 500 events annually, the venue will now operate entirely on clean energy, resulting in zero carbon emissions from its energy use.

The agreement was signed by Humaid Al Dhaheri, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADNEC Group, and Ahmed Ali Alshamsi, Chief Executive Officer of EWEC, witnessed by key representatives from both organisations. This expanded partnership will significantly reduce the carbon footprint of major events hosted at the ADNEC Centre Al Ain, further positioning ADNEC Group as a global leader in sustainable events.

Following this agreement, all four of ADNEC Group’s event venues including the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, ADNEC Centre Al Ain, ExCeL London and the Business Design Centre, are now powered entirely by clean and renewable energy. This milestone highlights ADNEC Group’s commitment to sustainability and its goal of achieving net zero carbon events by 2045.

Humaid Al Dhaheri, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADNEC Group, said: “This milestone highlights ADNEC Group’s commitment to sustainability and our drive to adopt clean, innovative solutions for a greener events industry. By powering all our venues with renewable energy, we are not only reducing our environmental footprint but also setting a benchmark for the industry as we work towards achieving net zero carbon events by 2045.”

Ahmed Ali Alshamsi, Chief Executive Officer of EWEC, said: “EWEC has a landmark partnership with ADNEC Group, first powering ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi with clean energy and now extending clean energy solutions to ADNEC Centre Al Ain, marking another significant milestone in our joint sustainability journey. This expansion reflects our mutual commitment to accelerating the UAE's clean energy transition, supporting the decarbonisation of Abu Dhabi's key economic sectors, and contributing directly to the nations sustainability targets. By powering both venues with clean energy, we are establishing a compelling benchmark for sustainable events across the emirate and demonstrating the real-world impact our strategic partnership has.”

Through this strategic partnership, ADNEC Centre Al Ain will have 100 per cent of its grid power supplied by EWEC’s renewable and clean energy sources, verified through the provision of International Renewable Energy Certificates (I-REC) issued by the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy.

As part of its original agreement with EWEC, the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi became the first and largest event venue in the Middle East and North African region to be powered entirely by clean energy. In April 2025, the Group received its first I-REC, confirming that all energy consumed at the venue was generated entirely by clean energy sources, resulting in zero carbon dioxide emissions from the electricity generation and powering 166 events during the reporting period entirely by clean energy.

In alignment with the UAE’s national sustainability goals, ADNEC Group has set a target to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2045, five years ahead of the nation’s 2050 target. By leading the way in sustainable event management and embracing a forward-thinking approach to environmental responsibility, ADNEC Group is helping to shape a more sustainable future for the events industry.

About ADNEC Group

ADNEC Group, renowned for its rich legacy and diverse business operations, stands as a formidable force in global business and leisure tourism. The Group is a leader in managing and developing international strategic assets and contributes to the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s economy. ADNEC Group’s diverse business clusters span Venues, Events, Hotels, F&B, Services, Tourism and Media. The Group operates the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, the largest event venue in the MENA region, as well as ADNEC Centre Al Ain and the award winning ExCeL London in the United Kingdom.

Capital Events, the events management arm of ADNEC Group, is the leading organiser of some of the world’s most iconic events across strategic industry sectors including Defence and Security, Maritime Lifestyle, Media, Food & Beverage and Technology. Through its growing portfolio, Capital Events plays a crucial role in supporting Abu Dhabi to achieve its growth objectives as a global hub for business and leisure tourism. ADNEC Group’s Services cluster includes its subsidiary Capital 360 Event Experiences that provides distinguished event experiences to its clients and stakeholders. The Group also launched Capital Protocol in 2023 that provides a specialised VIP protocol service which is operated by its Service cluster.

ADNEC Group F&B cluster consists of Capital Catering, which caters to numerous sectors including aviation, healthcare, defence and education. The Hotel cluster consists of a diverse portfolio of seven hotels and resorts across Abu Dhabi, London and Reykjavik, totalling approximately 2,000 guestrooms. Additionally, ADNEC Group extended its portfolio with the acquisition of twofour54, a driving force in Abu Dhabi’s sustainable media and entertainment industry. Recognised internationally for its commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability, ADNEC Group has garnered numerous awards, solidifying its status as a leader in the industry.

About Emirates Water and Electricity Company

EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company) is the sole procurer and supplier of water and electricity in the emirate of Abu Dhabi. EWEC drives the planning, forecasting, purchasing, and system despatch services of water and electricity. EWEC fulfils these vital responsibilities through the short-term and long-term balancing of bulk supply and demand for distribution companies and authorities in Abu Dhabi and other Emirates. EWEC is supporting the government of Abu Dhabi and the government of the UAE by enabling the reduction of cost whilst also providing the increased security of supply that comes from a cleaner, larger, and more integrated system.

EWEC is mandated to implement strategic initiatives that will achieve the 60 per cent clean energy target outlined in the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy's (DoE) Clean Energy Strategic Target 2035 for Electricity Production in Abu Dhabi, in addition to enabling the achievement of UAE Water Security Strategy 2036, UAE Energy Strategy by 2050, and the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative. EWEC is accelerating Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s energy transition by diversifying the country’s energy mix through developing and deploying renewable and clean energy as well as low-carbon intensive water desalination capacities. EWEC is part of ADQ, an active sovereign investor focusing on critical infrastructure and global supply chains. For more information, please visit: www.ewec.ae.

For Media Enquiries, please contact: communications@ewec.ae