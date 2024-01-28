Muscat – Aiming to build national capabilities that will propel Oman towards further economic prosperity, Vale in Oman has partnered with the Youth Center to launch a specialized training program in mining and mineral exploration. The initiative, running from March to May 2024, will target 80 young individuals between the ages of 18 to 34, including students, job seekers, and professionals from various sectors.

The extensive two months program will encompass critical subjects such as geology, exploration techniques, mining equipment, safety protocols, and environmental sustainability. It aims to equip participants with the skills necessary to lead a thriving career within the Sultanate’s burgeoning mining and mineral industries, while contributing to the diversification of Oman’s economy.

Nasser Al Azri, CEO of Vale in Oman, said, "By focusing on youth empowerment and skill development in mining and mineral sectors, we are investing in the future of Oman. Our commitment to offering training programs like these aligns with national goals to inspire youths and build a skilled workforce that will significantly contribute to the country’s ongoing growth.”

Maryam Al-Kharbushi, Acting Executive Director of the Youth Center, said, “Since inception, the Youth Center has been committed to establishing partnerships with likeminded private sector entities looking to support and develop the skills and capabilities of youth across various sectors in Oman. Our collaboration with Vale in Oman is a continuation of this endeavor, as we work together to provide a specialized training program in mining and mineral exploration to youth interested in this vital field, and one that is considered a key natural resource in the country.”

Vale in Oman’s training initiative resonates with the strategic goals of Oman Vision 2040, emphasizing youth development and community participation, as guided by His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik. Vale in Oman had also donated modern educational devices to 15 schools in North Al Batinah. These actions speak to their ongoing commitment to nurturing young talent, ensuring they are equipped to seize opportunities in Oman’s growing industries.