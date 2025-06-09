Dubai, UAE – Apparel Group proudly announces the international debut of Go Colors with the launch of its first store outside India at Silicon Central Mall, Dubai. This strategic expansion brings Go Colors’ extensive range of everyday and occasion-based bottomwear to a new global audience, marking a key milestone in the brand’s global growth journey.

Founded in India, Go Colors has built a strong presence across the country with a wide network of over 750 stores and a product portfolio that spans across all occasions offering more than 50 bottomwear silhouettes in an extensive palette of colors, with inclusive sizing options designed to cater to women and girls across different age groups and body types.

In Dubai, Go Colors has entered into a partnership with Apparel Group, one of the region’s leading retail conglomerates. The collaboration marks a strategic step forward for both companies—extending Go Colors’ reach into international markets while introducing a distinct, function-forward fashion label to Apparel Group’s diverse brand portfolio. Notably, this also represents Apparel Group’s first partnership with an Indian-born fashion brand in the UAE.

“This is a significant step for us as we expand outside India.” said Gautam Saraogi, CEO & Founder of Go Colors. “Dubai is a diverse and dynamic market, and we’re excited to bring our range to customers here in partnership with Apparel Group, whose retail expertise and strong presence in the region make them an ideal collaborator for this milestone. The Middle East presents a promising opportunity for growth, and Dubai is a strategic starting point for our journey in the region.”

Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group, added: “At Apparel Group, we take pride in identifying and nurturing promising brands with strong potential. Go Colors’ distinctive focus on inclusive, stylish, and affordable bottomwear aligns with our commitment to offering versatile fashion options for every customer. We’re excited to welcome them into our retail ecosystem and look forward to driving their growth across the Middle East.”

The Dubai store will house a curated selection of products, including leggings, denims, trousers, joggers, and other bottomwear essentials designed to work across different occasions — from casual to workwear looks. The expansion signals Go Colors’ growing ambitions in international markets, starting with the Middle East.

About Apparel Group:

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate based in Dubai, UAE, with a growing network of 2,300+ stores and a diverse portfolio of 85+ international brands across 14 countries. The Group has established a strong presence in the GCC—Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman—and continues to expand across key markets including India, Southeast Asia, South Africa, and Egypt. Offering an integrated omni-channel experience, Apparel Group represents global names such as Tommy Hilfiger, Skechers, ALDO, Charles & Keith, and Tim Hortons. Its sustained growth is driven by a multicultural workforce of 27,000+ and steered under the leadership of its founders, Sima Ganwani Ved and Nilesh Ved.

About AppCorp Holding:

AppCorp Holding, led by Founder and Chairman Nilesh Ved, is a multi-billion-dollar transnational holding that, through its flagship company Apparel Group, operates across 14 countries, managing 2,300+ stores and representing 85+ international and homegrown brands with a workforce of 27,000+ employees. The holding has built a diverse portfolio spanning retail, food and beverage, real estate, logistics, healthcare, education, and investment. For more information, visit https://www.appcorp.ae/#vision

About Go Colors

Go Colors [Go Fashion (India) Limited], a publicly listed company in India, is a leading brand specializing in women's bottom wear. Our extensive collection offers a diverse range of colors and styles to complement any top, all conveniently available under one roof. Go Colors has a network 750 plus exclusive brand stores across India and is also present in 2000 plus large format stores. Our product portfolio spans across all occasions offering more than 50 bottomwear silhouettes in an extensive palette of colors, with inclusive sizing options designed to cater to women and girls across different age groups and body types. Committed to offering premium quality products, we strive to maintain affordability without compromising on quality. Additionally, with 750 plus stores across India, our brand is easily accessible to customers nationwide. www.gocolors.com

