Dubai, UAE: Following the overwhelming success of Tower A, and due to soaring demand, HRE has launched Astra Tower B at the stylish SkyHills Astra, strategically located in Dubai Science Park.

SkyHills Astra has garnered attention for its elegant design and exceptional accessibility, featuring a connection to a metro station and a prime location opposite Dubai Hills Estate.

The building offers a range of amenities to cater to every taste, including a gym, yoga retreat, padel court, pools, and a unique dual-track podium over 500 metres, which provides one lane for running and another for grounding.

Each residence comes fully furnished with an attractive payment plan directly from the developer.

HRE Development has partnered with Dubai Cares, committing AED 30 million to support its global education programs. That means residents will enjoy state-of-the-art amenities and breathtaking views – all while knowing their investment positively impacts children's education in developing countries. Personalised certificates from Dubai Cares will acknowledge each resident's contribution to this cause.

“Opening Tower B highlights the community’s amazing response to our vision,” said Wissam Breidy, CEO of HRE Development. “The high demand for beautifully designed residences offering a holistic lifestyle has led to this expansion, providing more opportunities for buyers to invest in a purpose-driven community.”

About HRE Development

HRE Development L.L.C., founded in 2021 and backed by a leading construction firm, has quickly established a reputation for excellence in shaping Dubai's skyline. With a focus on creating exceptional living spaces, HRE Development has completed over 200 projects, positively impacting approximately 12,000 families. Built on trust, integrity, and a commitment to quality and innovation, HRE Development blends aesthetics with functionality in its state-of-the-art designs.

Sustainability is central to its projects, utilising eco-friendly materials and innovative practices to minimize environmental impact. By incorporating the latest technology, HRE creates smart living spaces that enhance residents' quality of life and foster vibrant communities. Beyond financial success, HRE Development is dedicated to creating social value through integrated social initiatives and a strong commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility, including an AED 30 million partnership with Dubai Cares to support education in developing countries.

www.hredevelopment.com

About Dubai Cares

Since 2007, Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, has aimed to provide quality education for children and youth in developing countries through sustainable programs. It has benefited over 116 million individuals in 60 countries.

Supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4, Dubai Cares focuses on early childhood development, access to education, vocational training, and education during emergencies. It employs a school health model that includes deworming, school feeding, and WASH (Water, Sanitation & Hygiene) initiatives.

As a registered non-government organization under IACAD, Dubai Cares is authorized to raise funds through donations and campaigns. Volunteerism is crucial for engaging the community in addressing development challenges, and Dubai Cares mobilizes the UAE community through various initiatives aligned with its mission.

www.dubaicares.ae