Visitors to Yellow Door Energy’s stand had the opportunity to obtain expert advice, discover the company’s solar lease solution, and take virtual tours of its solar plants

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Yellow Door Energy, the leading sustainable energy partner for businesses in the Middle East and Africa, completed its successful participation in the International Exhibition for Steel, Steel Fabrication, Metal Forming and Finishing (FABEX) 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The company showcased its innovative solar technologies that can assist businesses across the Kingdom’s heavy industry in reducing electricity costs and meeting their sustainability goals.

Yellow Door Energy’s solar engineers were onsite at the company’s stand at the event to offer expert advice on the latest technical applications, including rooftop solar, carport solar, battery energy storage, and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations. Visitors also had the opportunity to discover Yellow Door Energy’s solar lease solution, which enables businesses to go solar and enjoy significant savings on electricity bills without an upfront investment. In addition, the display featured 360-degree virtual tours of the company’s solar plants.

A solar lease is a long-term contract with a performance guarantee on the solar plant. Companies incur no capital expense – instead, they pay a monthly energy bill once the solar plant starts generating electricity, and get to own a fully managed power system post-lease while reducing energy costs by 15-40%.

Ahmed Diab, Business Development Manager- Saudi Arabia, Yellow Door Energy, said: “As the largest provider of distributed energy in the region, we proudly support Saudi Arabia’s ambition to reach Net Zero emissions by 2060 in line with our commitment to helping build a sustainable energy future. FABEX 2024 served as an ideal platform for us to introduce our cutting-edge technologies and flexible solar power financing options to key players in Saudi heavy industry to enable them to advance their sustainability efforts.”

FABEX is GCC’s leading steel and metallurgy industry event that brings together decision makers, technology giants, experts, manufacturers, suppliers, machinery companies, consultants, engineers, agents, traders, and distributors to explore ways to advance the sector in the region and beyond. Its 11th edition attracted over 200 exhibitors showcasing their latest innovations. The exhibition presented attendees with a prime opportunity to network, discover new technologies, and contribute to Saudi Vision 2030.

The steel industry is a cornerstone of the Saudi economy, catering primarily to the building and construction sector. The demand for finished iron and steel products in the Kingdom is projected to reach a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% between 2023 and 2026, driven by mega-projects such as Neom, Red Sea, Qiddiya, and Diriyah.

About Yellow Door Energy

Yellow Door Energy is the leading sustainable energy partner for businesses, serving commercial and industrial customers in the Middle East and Africa. The company’s solar and battery energy storage system (BESS) solutions enable businesses to reduce energy costs, improve power reliability and lower carbon emissions. These solutions, operating under a solar lease or power purchase agreement (PPA), directly contribute to companies’ and countries’ Net Zero targets. Yellow Door Energy’s shareholders are Actis, the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Mitsui & Co., Ltd., and The Arab Energy Fund (TAEF).

