Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences, is thrilled to announce that the highly anticipated expansion of Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, officially opens to the public as of July 1. This monumental phase of the waterpark’s development, spanning 13,445sqm, significantly enhances its world-class offerings, introducing a “Lost City” theme, a continuation of the park’s original story ‘The Legend of the Lost Pearl’, with more than 20 new exhilarating rides, slides and experiences, alongside a new dining experience, packed with splash-filled fun for guests of all ages. With this expansion, Yas Waterworld becomes home to more than 60 rides, slides, and attractions, offering more aquatic adventures than ever before.

Dr. Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO, Miral, stated: “The expansion of Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi represents another bold step in our mission to deliver exceptional, world-leading and joyful experiences on Yas Island. These new rides not only transform water-based entertainment in the region but also reflect our ongoing commitment to creating innovative destinations that captivate visitors of all ages. As we continue to contribute to Abu Dhabi’s tourism growth and economic diversification, we’re proud to offer yet another reason for families and thrill-seekers to explore everything Yas Island has to offer, further positioning it as a top global destination for entertainment and leisure.”

Families can now dive into an array of new adventures including Al Mafras, a twisting, desert water slide for kids, featuring smooth turns, exciting slopes, and a fun-filled splash landing, Red Dunes, a twisting, closed aqua tube slide designed for maximum excitement or compete to become the champion of Al Falaj Race, the region’s first side-by-side dueling tube raft race, with high-speed drops, sharp twists, and head-to-head action.

The expanded waterpark also features Al Sahel Junior, the region’s first mini zero-gravity boomerango, featuring exciting drops, winding slides, and vertical zooms for a splash-filled adventure and young thrill-seekers can take on Dawwama Junior, a scaled-down version of the park’s iconic tornado slide.

Guests are invited to navigate the perplexing twists and turns of Mataha Madness or get caught in the swirling excitement of Sadaf Swirl. For those chasing the adrenaline, Bahamut’s Rage offers exhilarating drops on a high-thrill log flume water ride. Little ones, and adults too, will enjoy the interactive fun at Bandit’s Playground, a dynamic splash zone packed with surprises located within the all-new Bandit’s Village. These incredible additions are just a taste of what’s new, expanding the waterpark’s impressive collection to over 60 rides, slides, and attractions, promising endless fun for everyone!

Get ready to make a splash, discover hidden treasures and secret passageways while experiencing the “greater” of Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi’s expanded park.

About Miral

Miral is the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, that contributes to the growth of the leisure and entertainment industry and Abu Dhabi's economic diversification. It conceives, creates, operates, and manages immersive destinations and experiences that attract visitors from across the world to create unforgettable memories, accelerating the realisation of the Emirate's tourism vision and growth.

Responsible for the development of Yas Island and overseeing Saadiyat Island's Destination Management Strategy, Miral's portfolio of world-class assets incorporates entertainment, leisure, culture, sport, dining, retail, and hospitality experiences, aiming to deliver millions of memorable moments for residents and international guests alike. These include Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi; Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi; SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi; teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi; Yas Marina; and Yas Bay Waterfront, home to the UAE's largest indoor multi-purpose venue Etihad Arena, amongst others. Miral also has several projects being developed on Yas Island and across the emirate, including Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, a Harry Potter-themed land within Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, the expansion of Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, and a Disney Theme Park Resort.

Miral encompasses three subsidiaries: Miral Destinations, which promotes unique destinations; Miral Experiences, which operates a diverse portfolio of world-class, award-winning immersive experiences; and Yas Asset Management, which operates and manages a portfolio of vibrant destinations including F&B, retail, marinas, and hospitality properties across Yas Island.

About Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi:

Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, operated by Miral Experiences, is a one-of-a-kind waterpark that draws inspiration from the UAE’s pearl diving heritage offering families fun-packed adventures, the warmest welcome, and the most engaging themed experience.

The opening of the highly anticipated phase one expansion makes Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi home to more than 60 exhilarating rides, slides and attractions, in addition to a diversity of seasonal events and shows, which guests can enjoy creating new memories with every visit.

This monumental phase of the waterpark’s development, spanning 13,445sqm, significantly enhances its world-class offerings, adding an exhilarating collection of more than 20 new rides, slides and experiences, including region-firsts, and a new dining experience. The expansion also introduces a “Lost City” theme, a continuation of the park’s original story ‘The Legend of the Lost Pearl.’

Since opening its doors in 2013, Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi took home over 65 accolades from prestigious industry entities. Most recently it received the second consecutive title of ‘Middle East’s Leading Water Park’ at the World Travel Awards 2023 and 2024 respectively. Additionally, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi was named ‘Best Water Park’ at the International Travel Awards.

Considered the pearl of Yas Island, the UAE’s premium leisure and entertainment destination, Yas Waterworld, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi combines fun aquatic adventures with local personality to provide guests with an experience unlike anything else.

