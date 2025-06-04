Abu Dhabi, UAE – Yas Island in collaboration with Air Arabia and Abu Dhabi Airports have commemorated the airline’s first-ever direct flight from Almaty, Kazakhstan to Abu Dhabi, with the warmest welcome on Tuesday, June 3, 2025.

Marking a significant milestone in regional connectivity, the launch was celebrated with a series of memorable moments designed to elevate the guest experience. Upon arrival at Abu Dhabi International Airport, passengers were welcomed with a specially arranged surprise. Beloved Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi characters, Tom and Jerry, greeted guests at the luggage claim area and the Yas Island Lounge, adding a touch of excitement and charm to their journey. Guests also received themed giveaways, including Yas Island tote bags filled with branded merchandise from the destination’s award-winning theme parks including Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi and SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

This collaboration reflects Yas Island’s ongoing efforts and commitment to delivering unforgettable, immersive experiences to visitors from across the globe and contribute toward the continued growth of Abu Dhabi’s tourism sector.

