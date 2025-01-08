Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Yas Island is excited to announce the highly anticipated return of the Yas Annual Pass. Starting Monday 13th January 2025, guests can once again choose from the Silver, Gold, or Diamond Yas Annual Pass, granting exclusive access to unforgettable experiences at Yas Theme Parks and across the Island.

The Yas Annual Pass is now available for purchase with the Silver Pass priced at AED 1,495, and the Gold Pass at AED 1,695, while the Diamond priced at AED 3,195 and VIP Pass prices remain unchanged. The Bronze pass will be discontinued and Bronze pass holders will be automatically upgraded to the Silver Pass at no extra cost, giving them access to an enhanced range of benefits.

Passholders can enjoy unlimited access to Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and SeaWorld® Yas Island Abu Dhabi. Along with thrilling attractions, they’ll benefit from exclusive discounts on dining and retail, plus priority access to seasonal events and activities, ensuring unforgettable experiences all year long.

With unmatched perks and year-round benefits, the Yas Annual Pass guarantees every visit to Yas Island is filled with excitement, adventure, and lasting memories.

Annual Passes and theme parks tickets can only be purchased through Yas Island Theme Parks official channels:

ferrariworldyasisland.com

yaswaterworldyasisland.com

warnerbrosworldyasisland.com

seaworldyasisland.com

Guests should exercise caution and beware of fraudulent websites or third-party sellers claiming to offer Yas Island Annual Passes and theme parks tickets.

-Ends-

About Yas Island:

Located on the golden shores of Abu Dhabi - just 20 minutes from downtown Abu Dhabi and 50 minutes from Dubai, Yas Island, offers holidaymakers a diverse mix of leisure and entertainment experiences. From award-winning theme parks such as Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi to incredible attractions such as the record-breaking CLYMB™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and the thrilling Yas Marina Circuit, home to Formula 1® Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, visitors are bound to discover a world of entertainment options all within the 25 sq. km island.

Yas Island boasts world-class shopping at Abu Dhabi’s largest mall Yas Mall, eclectic dining at Yas Marina and Yas Bay Waterfront, Abu Dhabi’s vibrant day to night attraction and award-winning golf at Yas Links golf course. The island offers a year-round line-up of spectacular musical, entertainment and family events at Etihad Arena, the Middle East’s largest indoor entertainment venue and houses ten incredible hotels, including W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, and The WB™ Abu Dhabi, the world’s first Warner Bros. themed hotel. The destination also features WHITE Abu Dhabi, a one-of-a-kind multi-sensory indoor venue and more than 165 dining experiences dotting the island - complementing these attractions is a range of visitor services that connect all attractions to one another.

With the opening of SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the region’s first Marine Life Theme Park, Yas Island continues to add more attractions to its incredible roster.

For more information, please visit www.yasisland.com

Media Contact:

Miral Destinations

Rabie Riman

Head of PR

rriman@miral.ae