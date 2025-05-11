“Yaqoot” by Saudi Arabia’s leading telecommunications and digital services provider “Zain KSA” announced that visitors arriving in the Kingdom can now verify and register their mobile SIMs through the Ministry of Interior’s digital platform Absher. The announcement serves Yaqoot’s ongoing efforts to deliver the best digital experience to its customers. This service is available under the authentication section (WTHIQ) in the Absher app, making Yaqoot the first digital telecom service to offer such a solution in the Kingdom.

All “Yaqoot” customers arriving in Saudi Arabia—for tourism or to perform Hajj or Umrah—can now obtain either regular SIM cards or embedded eSIMs via the Yaqoot app and register them directly through Absher, without the need to visit a physical store. This marks a major enhancement in customer experience, allowing visitors to conduct identity verification and SIM activation online, rather than requiring in-person fingerprinting at telecom branches.

Njoud AlShehri, Zain KSA Executive VP of Strategy and Innovation, stated: “Our strategy at Zain KSA is centered on delivering the best human-centric digital experience that enhances the quality of life and elevates the visitor journey to the Kingdom, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030. Yaqoot exemplifies this human-focused innovation, built on a deep understanding of our customers’ needs and the expectations of the Kingdom’s visitors for a seamless and integrated digital experience. This makes Yaqoot a partner in enriching users’ lives and empowering their aspirations. By collaborating with the Absher platform, Yaqoot enables the Kingdom’s visitors to authenticate their SIMs through the Absher App’s authentication services. This also demonstrates Yaqoot’s digital maturity and its agility in adopting cutting-edge technologies as part of our commitment to a fully integrated digital experience.”

Since its launch in 2018, Yaqoot has become one of the most innovative digital products in Saudi Arabia, leveraging Zain KSA’s cutting-edge 5G network. It offers a range of digital packages through a dedicated app, allowing users to enjoy a reliable, end-to-end digital experience without needing biometric identifiers, documents, or paperwork. All procedures, from SIM ordering and activation to automatic monthly renewals, are completed digitally through the app. Yaqoot has received two MMA SMARTIES awards—Gold and Silver—for Best Innovative Marketing Campaigns in the Market Impact and Experience Technology categories. It also won the ‘Most Innovative Product/Service’ award at the 15th Telecom Review Summit.