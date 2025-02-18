Abu Dhabi, UAE – Yango Ride, the international ride-hailing service and part of the global tech company Yango Group, has expanded its corporate business-to-business (B2B) service, Yango Rides for Business, in Abu Dhabi. This service was launched in Dubai in 2024 and aims to simplify and enhance corporate transportation management for enterprises in both Emirates.

Yango Rides for Business provides companies with an efficient corporate solution to oversee all employee transportation requirements through a single, unified platform. With this service, businesses can streamline their ride-hailing expenses, removing the complex process of prepayments or staff reimbursements. Instead, all trips are charged to a corporate account monthly, making expenses both fully tax-deductible and easy to track.

One of the standout features of the service is its customizable options, allowing businesses to control ride access and set spending limits for employees or clients based on specific needs. Different teams or departments can customize transport solutions for daily commutes or specialized travel. A dedicated account management system provides real-time oversight, helping businesses track ride usage, identify spending patterns, and manage costs more effectively. This approach helps with budget control and reduces overall transportation expenses.

Islam Abdul Karim, Regional Head of Yango Middle East, commented: “Abu Dhabi’s 4.5% economic growth in Q3 2024 reflects a thriving business environment where seamless mobility is essential for productivity. Yango Rides for Business simplifies corporate transportation, reducing administrative tasks and optimizing costs. By providing a centralized solution, we help companies ensure smooth employee travel experiences, supporting efficiency and growth in this dynamic market”

Ivan Kaplunovich, Head of Yango Rides for Business, explained: "Today’s businesses need to balance cost efficiency with flexibility in a fast-changing environment. Yango Rides for Business gives companies a seamless way to manage corporate transportation — from controlling expenses and booking rides to simplifying billing and generating custom reports. With this level of flexibility, businesses can stay focused on growth, innovation, and delivering value.”

The service will help employee mobility through its Comfort tariff. It also includes round-the-clock support from a dedicated team, with each company receiving a personal manager to resolve issues quickly and provide customized assistance.

As Yango Group continues to strategically expand its presence in Abu Dhabi, these corporate mobility solutions complement the company’s thriving city taxi service, launched in partnership with the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC)’s “Abu Dhabi Mobility.” These initiatives positively contribute to Abu Dhabi's role as a leading center for modern, efficient transportation.

For more information about Yango Rides for businesses, please visit the Yango Website.

About Yango Group

Yango Group is a tech company that transforms global technologies into everyday services tailored for local communities. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, we reshape and enhance leading cutting-edge technologies from around the world into seamlessly integrated daily services for diverse regions.

Our mission is to bridge the gap between leading world innovations and local communities, fostering connections and enhancing everyday living experiences. In addition to ride-hailing, car rental, and public transport services, Yango Maps, Yango Delivery, Yango Play, Yango Tech, and Yasmina, an advanced Arabic human-like AI voice assistant and smart speaker, are also available in the UAE.

For more information, please visit www.yango.com.