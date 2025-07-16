Abu Dhabi, UAE – Yango Ride, part of the international tech company Yango Group, now offers city taxis for corporate clients in Abu Dhabi through its solutions for business. The service provides a centralized platform that helps companies book and manage employee rides. A new B2B option addresses the challenge of coordinating transport and expenses across large teams, enabling businesses to enforce custom policies and save up to 30% on corporate travel compared to other solutions.

The move follows Yango Ride's 2024 launch of its B2B options in the UAE, where companies in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi gained access to a centralized, cloud-based system to manage employee transportation. The addition of taxis in Abu Dhabi builds on this foundation, extending greater affordability and access while preserving the platform’s enterprise-grade features.

With a unified system for managing rides, Yango Ride’s offer for business removes the complexity of employee reimbursements and ride approvals. All trips, including city taxis, are billed monthly to a single corporate account, with itemized reporting and tax-deductible documentation. Companies can monitor ride activity in real time, apply custom travel policies, and control usage based on employee seniority, department, time of day, or location.

“Abu Dhabi was recently named the fourth-best city globally for public transport, creating the ideal environment to bridge the gap between public mobility and private sector needs,” said Islam Abdul Karim, Regional Head of Yango Middle East. “Taxis are often the most practical and affordable car option, yet companies still book them ad hoc, without visibility or control. By integrating taxis into the platform, we’re turning a common workaround into a structured, cost-efficient solution that finally matches the scale and needs of modern companies.”

Ivan Kaplunovich, Head of Yango Ride for business, added: “Abu Dhabi has taken major steps to reshape its transport ecosystem through forward-looking initiatives like the Transportation Mobility Management Strategy, which aims to improve public transport access, reduce congestion, and encourage more sustainable travel. By integrating taxis into our B2B platform, we’re enabling businesses to support this initiative and offer an efficient way to manage employee transport using modes that are already part of the city’s mobility fabric.”

Yango Ride for business can integrate with internal HR and travel systems through APIs, enabling automated onboarding, access rights, and budget control for distributed teams. Each client is assigned a dedicated account manager and 24/7 support for smooth and responsive service.

The service is already used across over 15 industries, including consulting, logistics, finance, IT, and legal services. In Abu Dhabi, companies can now choose between the Comfort tariff and City Taxis for their corporate transport needs. In Dubai, the available ride classes are Premier and Elite.

This update complements Yango Ride’s ongoing work with the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) and “Abu Dhabi Mobility,” further strengthening the emirate’s push toward smart, efficient transport systems. The addition of taxis marks another step in Yango Ride’s expansion across the UAE, reinforcing its position as a key player in the region’s corporate mobility space.

About Yango Group

Yango Group is a tech company that transforms global technologies into everyday services tailored for local communities. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, the company reshapes and enhances leading cutting-edge technologies from around the world into seamlessly integrated daily services for diverse regions. The mission is to bridge the gap between world-leading innovations and local communities, fostering connections and enhancing everyday living experiences.