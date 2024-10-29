Dubai: Yango Maps, the feature-rich app for seamless navigation, has introduced a new feature in Dubai that lets users see public buses and marine transport locations on the map in real time. Live public transportation icons now display the transport location at any given moment, saving the users' time and making daily commutes more efficient. This has been made possible by RTA adopting an open data policy to provide precise data on public transport locations in real time through a smart system that monitors and continuously updates the locations of public transportation.

By switching to the "Transport" tab, users can now find out exactly where their bus or ferry is and plan their routes with greater accuracy. Finding a specific bus now is just a matter of entering its number in the search field. The map will then highlight the route, displaying the bus’s progress and all of its stops.

To add to that, when the user clicks on a particular bus or marine transport station, the app shows the estimated time of arrival of the upcoming public transportation. This way, users can choose the best time to head out to the station to get to it right on time and avoid spending time waiting. That's especially relevant in extremely hot weather.

"According to RTA, in 2023, public buses in Dubai carried 173.5 million passengers, marking a 10% increase from the previous year. The growth trend continues in 2024, with a 7.5% rise in bus journeys during the first half of the year compared to the year before. It is essential for us to enhance our app to support this growing demand and provide an even more convenient experience for users in Dubai," says Alexander Baksheev, Chief Executive Officer of Yango Maps. "We are incredibly grateful for RTA’s adoption of open data and implementation of advanced systems, which allows us to provide additional services to our users to navigate using public transportation with ease."

The new feature is yet another addition to Yango Maps' powerful navigation toolset, which includes a detailed map of Dubai, real-time traffic updates and camera alerts, turn-by-turn guidance, and much more. The app’s regular updates and advanced algorithms ensure that users always have access to accurate public transportation locations and estimated arrival times, all accounting for real-time traffic conditions. Yango Maps continues to innovate with features that simplify urban navigation, keeping users informed and in control of their everyday journeys.

