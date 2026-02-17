

Dubai, UAE - Yango Group, the UAE-based global tech company digitalising urban services, today announced that its advanced AI-powered routing technologies saved urban commuters more than 5 million hours in 2025 across 20+ cities of its presence — the equivalent of 600 years of human time returned to communities.

The findings, based on an analysis of millions of Yango Ride trips in 2025, prove that intelligent routing delivers tangible quality-of-life improvements at scale, establishing AI-driven mobility as critical infrastructure for modern cities. Yango's routing system leverages a sophisticated combination of machine learning models, real-time traffic data, and historical analysis to optimize every journey, processing multiple data streams simultaneously to calculate the most efficient route in milliseconds.

"Five million hours saved isn't a tech metric — it's proof that AI can solve real urban problems at scale," said Adeniyi Adebayo, Chief Business Officer of Yango Group. "We're demonstrating that the next generation of city infrastructure won't be built with concrete and steel alone, but with data, algorithms, and intelligence embedded into everyday services."

The research compared AI-optimized routes with static shortest-path navigation that does not account for real-time traffic conditions. The findings revealed measurable time savings within the UAE’s urban environments. In Dubai, AI-powered routing delivered an average time saving of 2.24% per trip, translating into a total annual recovery of 17,373 hours. In Abu Dhabi, users saved an average of 1.8% per trip, equivalent to 17,384 hours returned over the course of a year.

Beyond the UAE, the research highlights how intelligent routing is generating cumulative time savings across global urban centres, regardless of geography or mobility dynamics. In Lima, for example, users reclaimed over 1.1 million hours annually — the largest absolute saving among studied cities. Kinshasa residents saved an average of 6.48% per trip, while Guatemala City commuters experienced the highest efficiency gains at 6.99%. In Abidjan, the most active riders gained more than 2 hours per year individually. The cumulative effect represents 5 million hours returned to urban economies and communities in a single year.

The technology processes information about road characteristics, traffic light patterns, turn complexity, and predictive congestion modeling. The system's self-learning architecture continuously improves accuracy by comparing predicted versus actual travel times, creating an evolving feedback loop that adapts to each city's unique patterns.

Beyond time savings, intelligent routing contributes to broader urban sustainability goals. By minimizing idle time and optimizing traffic distribution, Yango's AI technology helps improve fuel efficiency, lower emissions, and decrease localized congestion — core pillars of smart city development.

As cities worldwide grapple with growing populations and increasing motorization, Yango's research underscores technology's potential to address core infrastructure challenges while improving daily experiences for millions.

For the complete research methodology and detailed results across all cities, visit http://static.yango.tech/s3/yango-career-new/white_paper_compressed_1_1_ef634cfb3a.pdf.