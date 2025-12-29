Dubai, UAE - Yango Ads, the ad tech division of Yango Group, strengthened its regional footprint by joining the 2025 MENA Effie Awards as an official sponsor and presenter, underscoring its growing role in the region’s advertising and marketing ecosystem. The ceremony, held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, under the Riyadh Season umbrella, brought together the MENA’s leading creatives, agencies, and brands for a night dedicated to celebrating marketing effectiveness and breakthrough campaigns.

As part of its partnership, Yango Ads presented the Gold Award in the Home Furnishings & Household Supplies & Services category, with senior executives from the company taking the stage to honour the winning brand and campaign.

This year’s MENA Effie Awards highlighted the scale and quality of creative and performance-driven work emerging from the region. A total of 94 awards were presented during the evening, including 87 category awards, six special recognition honours, and one Grand Prix. The awards programme received 193 shortlisted nominations and was supported by over 300 jurors from across the industry. The ceremony also featured a special appearance and fireside chat with international comedian, writer, and actor Mo Amer, adding a cultural highlight to the night.

“As we continue to deepen our presence in Saudi Arabia, platforms like the MENA Effie allow us to celebrate the outstanding creative and performance work shaping the region,” said Bassem Yousri, Head of Agency Department, Yango Ads MENA. “Yango Ads’ priority now is to deepen our presence in Saudi Arabia by empowering more partners to unlock real value from our solutions. We’re committed to helping brands across the Kingdom achieve stronger performance and measurable results.”

Yango Ads’ involvement underscores its focus on innovation, performance-driven advertising, and strengthening brand awareness across key Middle East markets, particularly Saudi Arabia. The company continues to scale its advanced adtech solutions to support brands, agencies, and publishers with tools that deliver sharper targeting, stronger outcomes, and data-driven optimisation capabilities.

As a highlight of this year’s awards, the judging panel, made up of senior marketing and advertising leaders from across MENA, recognised breakthrough campaigns across multiple markets.

To learn more about the brands and their products and services, visit https://yango-ads.com/.

About Yango Ads

Yango Ads is a global ad platform that helps businesses monetize and grow. We help brands reach relevant audiences through the websites, apps, and services they use daily. With access to one of the largest ad networks, we connect brands to engaged users within the Yango Group ecosystem.

Whether you’re looking to boost app revenue, run campaigns, or make data-driven decisions, Yango Ads has the tools to make it happen.

About the MENA Effie Awards

The MENA Effie Awards are part of Effie Worldwide, the global authority on marketing effectiveness and the organisation behind the industry’s most respected benchmark for ideas that deliver real results. Effie celebrates campaigns that demonstrate strategic clarity, strong creative execution and measurable impact—making it the only award program that evaluates the full journey of a marketing campaign from objectives to outcomes.

With more than fifty programs worldwide, Effie is recognised by brands and agencies as the preeminent symbol of marketing excellence. The MENA edition continues this legacy in the region, championing effectiveness, inspiring best-in-class work, and fostering a culture where creativity and performance go hand in hand.