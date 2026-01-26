New investment builds on XRG’s initial 11.7% stake in Phase 1 of the project, including Trains 1, 2 and 3

Transaction further advances XRG’s strategy to build a top-tier global gas portfolio and expand its footprint in North America

Abu Dhabi, UAE – XRG P.J.S.C. (XRG) today announced that it will increase its stake in Rio Grande LNG, deepening its exposure to one of the world’s largest LNG export facilities, located in the Port of Brownsville, Texas. The transaction further strengthens XRG’s position in the global LNG market and marks an important milestone in the execution of its international gas strategy.

XRG will increase its overall participation in Rio Grande by acquiring additional 7.6% equity interests in Trains 4 and 5 of the Rio Grande LNG project from an acquisition vehicle of Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), a part of BlackRock.

The transaction builds on XRG’s initial investment in Rio Grande LNG, through which the company acquired an indirect 11.7% stake in Phase 1 of the project (Trains 1–3), also through GIP. Additionally, as part of that transaction, ADNOC Trading entered into a 20-year LNG offtake agreement for 1.9 MTPA from Train 4.

Mohamed Al Aryani, President of XRG’s International Gas business, said: “Expanding our investment in Rio Grande LNG reinforces XRG’s commitment to delivering on our global gas strategy and advancing the vital role LNG plays in providing reliable and flexible energy supply to international markets. The project continues to progress well, with strong construction momentum marking steady steps toward bringing new LNG capacity online.”

“By growing our presence in U.S. LNG, we are strengthening a resilient, globally scaled gas platform while further deepening the UAE–U.S. energy partnership—supporting energy security, jobs, and investment‑driven growth.”

Trains 4 and 5: scaled capacity and long-term offtake underpinning

Trains 4 and 5 each have an expected LNG production capacity of approximately 6 MTPA. Each train has secured long-term LNG offtake agreements with high-credit-quality offtakers, providing strong long-term commercial underpinning for the project.

Rio Grande LNG is a significant contributor to the U.S. economy. The project provides more than 5,000 construction jobs and approximately 700 long-term jobs in the Rio Grande Valley.

Financial details of the transaction are not disclosed. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

About XRG:

XRG is an international investment company with an enterprise value of over $150 billion, investing across natural gas, chemicals and scalable energy solutions that power AI and industry globally. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi and wholly owned by ADNOC, XRG’s portfolio includes operating and non-operating interests in assets and companies that are meeting the rapidly increasing global demand for energy and the chemicals that are essential for sustainable economic growth.

To find out more, visit: www.xrg.com

For media inquiries, please contact: media@xrg.com