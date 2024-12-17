Abu Dhabi, UAE – UAE Team Emirates, the UCI World Tour’s No. 1 ranked cycling team, is delighted to announce an ambitious new 6-year partnership with XRG, an international energy and chemicals investment company committed to accelerating the transformation of global energy systems.

From the 2025 season onwards, the name of the team will evolve to become UAE Team Emirates XRG, with XRG confirmed as Team Emirates’ Co-Title Partner and Official Energy Partner.

XRG is investing across the energy value chain to meet growing global demand for smarter, cleaner energy, making it the ideal partner to advance UAE Team Emirates XRG’s commitment to achieving Net-Zero by the end of 2030. The team’s Road to Net Zero initiative will include optimization of the team’s travel logistics and the adoption of energy-efficient technologies and solutions.

His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, XRG Executive Chairman, said: “XRG is excited and proud to partner with the No.1 ranked team in the UCI World Tour. This collaboration reflects our commitment to pioneering disruptive and sustainable solutions that help meet the world’s growing energy needs and drive long-term value, while creating positive, lasting socio-economic impact. We look forward to supporting UAE Team Emirates XRG in continuing their dominance of global competitive cycling and in achieving their ambitious Net Zero goals, while inspiring healthier communities through the power of cycling.”

This collaboration further strengthens UAE Team Emirates XRG’s leadership in professional cycling, setting a new benchmark for sustainability and demonstrating the powerful synergy between innovation in energy systems and excellence in sports.

Mauro Gianetti, Team Principal and CEO, said: “We are delighted to unveil our new identity as UAE Team Emirates XRG. This partnership reflects our commitment to achieving Net Zero by 2030, while continuing to inspire future generations to embrace a healthy and active lifestyle.”

UAE Team Emirates XRG will debut its refreshed branding at the start of the 2025 season, prominently featured on team jerseys and equipment. The team will begin the new campaign as the No.1 ranked cycling team in the UCI World Tour, continuing its strong legacy of youth development, community engagement, and sustainable practices.

UAE Team Emirates XRG has achieved over 250 international wins, including three Tour de France titles, a Giro d’Italia victory, and a UCI World Championship gold medal by star rider Tadej Pogačar.

About XRG:

XRG is a transformative international energy investment company, focused on lower-carbon energy and chemicals, and headquartered in Abu Dhabi. Wholly owned by ADNOC, XRG has an enterprise value of over $80 billion. Its portfolio includes interests in industry-leading companies that are meeting rapidly increasing global demand for lower carbon energy and the chemicals that are essential building blocks for products central to modern life.

To find out more, visit: www.xrg.com

For media inquiries, please contact: media@xrg.com

About UAE Team Emirates XRG:

UAE Team Emirates entered the highest level of professional cycling, the World Tour, in early 2017. The team has the aim of representing an entire nation, the UAE, and promoting a healthy lifestyle linked to the use of the bicycle. Season after season, the Emirati team has attracted a growing number of world-class riders and quality sponsors, taking them to new heights and successes in the biggest races in the world. The culmination of this growth and success has come with victories of Tadej Pogačar in the Tour de France in 2020, 2021 and 2024, and becoming the number 1 ranked team in the UCI World Tour in 2023 and 2024.

To find out more, visit: UAETeamEmirates.com