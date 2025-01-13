One Billion Followers Summit Witnesses Launch of XPOZED

40 Exclusive Content Creators Represented by XPOZED with Over 200 Million Followers

Launch Marked by Star-Studded Gala

UAE: XPOZED, a fully integrated talent management agency for content creators and influencers, officially launched in the UAE and coincided with the third edition of the One Billion Followers Summit, the world’s first and largest event dedicated to shaping the content creator economy, held in Dubai from January 11 to 13 under the theme “Content for Good.”

The launch event, held at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), brought together a distinguished audience of content creators, influencers, creative economy enthusiasts, and digital media professionals. The event was attended by prominent guests visiting the UAE to take part in the 1 Billion Followers Summit, which attracted more than 15,000 content creators and 420 speakers, including leading influencers and experts from around the globe.

The launch of XPOZED marks a significant milestone in advancing the content industry and fostering the growth of the creative economy in the UAE. The agency aims to address the evolving needs of content creators and influencers, offering impactful solutions to elevate the work of creatives from the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. XPOZED provides integrated services that include business growth, strategic partnerships, and access to cutting-edge global technologies.

XPOZED adopts a unique approach to empowering talent by exploring the role of new media in driving positive societal change, supporting sustainable economic growth, and revolutionizing the creation of meaningful content and the use of social media platforms. The agency focuses on developing creators’ skills, keeping them updated with the latest trends, sharing knowledge, and expanding partnerships between influencers. It also highlights inspiring stories, showcases exceptional talents, and helps define the future of the content creation industry by promoting high-quality, purposeful content.

Comprehensive Services

XPOZED offers a wide range of services, including Talent Business Management to support creators’ career growth and help expand their reach; Content Marketing and Production to enhance brand visibility and market presence; Influencer Marketing to leverage unique creator strategies aimed at targetting audiences effectively and Campaign Design to crafting creative campaigns that help amplify brand vision and audience engagement.

With a network of more than 40 exclusive content creators boasting a combined following of over 200 million, XPOZED is uniquely positioned to achieve its objectives and establish a strong presence in the digital media and content creation sectors.

Omar Hmaidat, CEO of XPOZED, stated: "The UAE leads the global content creation economy, with initiatives such as the National Strategy for Cultural and Creative Industries and the Dubai Creative Economy Strategy paving the way for unprecedented growth. The UAE’s digital competitiveness has rapidly transformed it into a premier global destination for attracting talent and creatives."

He added: "As a driving force in the content creation economy, XPOZED possesses the expertise and capabilities to provide creators with the tools and resources they need to achieve growth and development, while offering them opportunities to succeed and showcase their talent. This aligns with our mission to empower talent and connect creators with emerging trends in this dynamic sector."

Creative Economy as the Future

The creative economy is a cornerstone of the UAE’s growth strategy for the next 50 years, contributing 3.5% to the national GDP—equivalent to AED 54.4 billion, or 5% of the non-oil economy. Over recent years, the UAE has launched various programs and initiatives to support creative economy growth, foster innovation, and attract investment in creative projects. These include the National Strategy for Cultural and Creative Industries, which lays the foundation for a future-focused creative economy, enhancing its role in sustainable development and positioning the UAE as a global hub for creative talent and expertise.

Globally, the creative economy is one of the fastest-growing sectors, contributing over 6.1% to global GDP and generating annual revenues exceeding $2 trillion.