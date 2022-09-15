Saudi Excellence Co Holding. and XOLTAR are very proud to announce a strategic partnership MOU at the global AI summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

XOLTAR, the leading AI technology company based in USA, has a new paradigm in man, machine interactions, powered by Al digital representatives, uniquely enhanced with behavioural change psychology.

This partnership will leverage both companies’ mission to promote physical and mental healthcare worldwide. Utilizing XOLTAR’s AI-based accountability-partners empowered by evidence-based psychology, we will improve quality-of-life and life-expectancy for all in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."

