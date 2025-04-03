United Arab Emirates: Unlocking Value Through Collaboration - XDS DATACENTRES and FULCRUM Consulting GmbH have joined forces to deliver a seamless, end-to-end SAP ECC6 to S4/HANA transformation journey, combining world-class datacentre with SAP consulting expertise. This strategic partnership is designed to empower enterprises and government entities with secure, high-performance and fully compliant SAP solutions.

Why Partner with XDS & FULCRUM Consulting ?

End-to-End SAP Solutions: From pre-assessment to S4 HANA migration and ongoing managed services, we offer a one-stop solution for SAP transformation.

From pre-assessment to S4 HANA migration and ongoing managed services, we offer a one-stop solution for SAP transformation. Regulatory Compliance & Data Security: Ensuring adherence to UAE & KSA government regulations for data residency and security.

Ensuring adherence to UAE & KSA government regulations for data residency and security. Optimized SAP Performance: High-availability, disaster recovery, and scalable cloud hosting ensure superior system performance.

High-availability, disaster recovery, and scalable cloud hosting ensure superior system performance. Proven Track Record: Decades of experience in successful SAP implementations and digital transformation projects.

Our Combined Expertise

XDS DATACENTRES : Industry-leading High-Performance infrastructure built by SAHAB will provide secure, compliant, and private cloud hosting for SAP workloads. XDS offers high density compute with Bare Metal Services.

: Industry-leading High-Performance infrastructure built by SAHAB will provide secure, compliant, and private cloud hosting for SAP workloads. XDS offers high density compute with Bare Metal Services. FULCRUM Consulting: As a certified SAP GOLD Partner, FULCRUM Consulting specializes in consulting, implementation, seamless migration, and continuous optimization services, ensuring efficient and successful SAP transformations

Delivering Measurable Business Value

Accelerated Cloud Adoption: Helping businesses transition to the cloud efficiently with RISE with SAP for Private Cloud.

Helping businesses transition to the cloud efficiently with RISE with SAP for Private Cloud. Cost Optimization: Reducing infrastructure overhead with scalable and flexible hosting solutions.

Reducing infrastructure overhead with scalable and flexible hosting solutions. Risk Mitigation: Comprehensive pre-assessment, compliance validation, and ongoing security enhancements.

Comprehensive pre-assessment, compliance validation, and ongoing security enhancements. Business Continuity: 24/7 monitoring, disaster recovery, and proactive performance tuning.

SAHAB

Customers will be offered immediate bare metal services out of the SAHAB data hall where customers can start their transformation from SAP ECC6 to S4. XDS will offer SAP certified stack with Nutanix cluster running on Lenovo SR650 hardware fully immersed. XDS & FULCRUM Consulting will provide full end to end SAP managed services. No other collaboration in region is providing these services for SAP customers. The data hall is located in the Sharjah Research Technology & Innovation Park ( SRTIP )

Let’s Build the Future Together

XDS DATACENTRES with FULCRUM Consulting will work with customers to migrate their customized SAP ECC6 platforms to S4/HANA, provide next generation compute to support customer workloads with substantial performance improvements using Liquid Immersion Cooling. The XDS NITRO server racks with alternative energy sources will provide substantial performance improvements above and beyond air-cooled compute . Your SAP is best run with XDS & FULCRUM Consulting.

ABOUT SAHAB:

SAHAB engineer and construct Tier 3 compliant next generation liquid cooled datacentre facilities to meet rising demands of Artificial Intelligence workloads. SAHAB provide alternative energy sources allowing real time workloads to determine the best source of energy. Chairman Mr Ali Al Shamsi states that SAHAB will build a world first liquid immersion datacentre specifically for XDS that caters for the current Artificial Intelligence demands leading to Artificial General Intelligence applications over the coming decades.

ABOUT XDS DATACENTRES:

XDS DATACENTRES will operate a SAHAB built datacentre providing next generation facilities offering high density racks, liquid immersion, direct to chip, end to end datacentre migrations, managed services, security & network operations. XDS has been specifically established to meet rising demands of Artificial Intelligence Applications and in addition to provide Data Science, Data Engineering, Virtual Reality, Meta Verse, Augmented Reality, GPU as a Service, Super Computer as a Service, Infrastructure as a Service, Software as a Service. CEO Ghufran Hamid mentioned that no datacentre around the world provides the level of services XDS will provide its customers. Our collaboration with Fulcrum Consulting provides a compelling offering to in region SAP customers who want to host their infrastructure in a private cloud with full SAP managed services.

ABOUT FULCRUM Consulting GmbH:

FULCRUM Consulting GmbH is SAP GOLD Partner with over two decades of expertise in supply chain management and ERP solutions. Headquartered in Vienna, Austria, the company has been expanding its global presence since 2004, with offices in the United Arab Emirates and multiple locations worldwide.

Specializing in SAP transformation projects, FULCRUM Consulting is a trusted expert in S/4HANA implementations. Through its partnership with XDS, the company delivers comprehensive, end-to-end roadmaps for seamless S/4HANA transitions. As DI Peter Weiss, Founder and Owner of FULCRUM Consulting, states, “With our XDS partnership, we enable our customers to focus on their core business while we manage their SAP transformation as a service.”

For further information please email info@xdsdatacentres.com