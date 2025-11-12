Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest hotel franchising company with approximately 8,300 hotels across nearly 100 countries, hosted its 2025 Middle East Executive Summit last week in Manama, Bahrain. Held at the Wyndham Grand Manama, the one-day event brought together more than 100 participants under the theme “Going Places: Navigating the Future of Travel.”

Designed to explore market opportunities and future trends, the summit united Wyndham’s hotel partners, general managers, and key suppliers for a day of interactive discussions, expert insights, and networking.

The agenda featured keynote remarks from Dimitris Manikis, President EMEA, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, alongside expert sessions on consumer travel trends, technology and revenue strategies, and sustainability in hospitality. The event also included a special address by Vivek Oberoi, Co-founder of BNW Developers, who shared his inspirational story and spotlighted Wyndham’s expansion into the branded residences segment with Ramada Residences by Wyndham Dubai Al Jaddaf, a significant new launch for the region.

Event sponsors including Oracle Hospitality, Ecolab, Hilding Anders, Windcave, Shift4, Franklite, and others supported the summit, showcasing innovative products and solutions while fostering collaboration among industry peers.

“Bringing our regional teams, general managers, and valued suppliers together is far more than a meeting of minds; it’s a catalyst for action. Going Places reflects our shared commitment to continually evolving and shaping travel, accelerating innovation, and creating opportunities for our owners and partners.By diversifying our service offerings and introducing new brands such as Super 8® in Saudi Arabia, Wyndham in Egypt, and Ramada Residences by Wyndham in Dubai, we’re unlocking growth across the Middle East. Strengthening partnerships, supporting owners with flexible, high-performing models, and expanding our portfolio ensures we continue to shape a resilient, inclusive, and future-ready hospitality landscape.”

- Dimitris Manikis, President EMEA, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts

The day concluded with an award ceremony recognising outstanding achievements across multiple categories including General Manager of the Year, Hotel of the Year, Commercial Performance, Sustainable Hotel of the Year which this year saw a record 9 winners who had achieved the highest Level 5 Wyndham Green certification), and the EMEA President’s Award celebrating exceptional contributions to community, people, and growth.

Driving regional growth

The Middle East Executive Summit followed another year of robust EMEA performance for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. The company now operates over 8,300 hotels across nearly 100 countries and continues to expand through strategic openings and conversions. Recent regional highlights include the launch of Ramada Residences by Wyndham Dubai Al Jaddaf and a landmark agreement introducing Super 8 by Wyndham to Saudi Arabia, with plans for 100 hotels over the next decade.

These developments underscore Wyndham’s strong momentum and commitment to supporting its owners and partners across one of the world’s most dynamic hospitality markets.

