Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has opened the Wyndham Garden Conegliano, a four-star city centre hotel that sits in the heart of Italy’s Veneto region, an area known for its rich cultural heritage, unique attractions and world-class winemaking.

With its contemporary design and extensive range of on-site amenities, guests at the Wyndham Garden Conegliano can experience one of Italy’s most beautiful wine regions on their doorstep. The Prosecco Hills between Conegliano and Valdobbiadene, in the province of Treviso, became a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2019 and offer visitors a glimpse into small family-run vineyards, rolling hills and medieval villages.

“This is a pivotal year of growth for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in Italy, driven by our ongoing portfolio expansion through our partnership with All In Italia Hotels & Resorts. With the rising demand for meaningful experiential travel, Wyndham Garden Conegliano is ideally positioned to attract this growing audience. Located in the heart of the Treviso wine-making region, the hotel is set to drive further footfall to local wineries, cultural heritage sites, and historic landmarks.” - Dimitris Manikis, President EMEA, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

A culturally immersive destination

Wyndham Garden Conegliano is ideally situated for not only exploring the city of Conegliano and Italy’s northern wine regions, but also its surrounding tourism destinations, such as the Dolomites and Venice. Prosecco Road is just a stone’s throw from the hotel, the country’s first official wine route and a scenic trail that winds through the most picturesque areas of the region where guests can delight in vineyard tours, tastings and local cuisine.

The hotel’s 51 guestrooms have been refreshed and upgraded, creating a bright and airy atmosphere. The rooms boast modern furnishings, premium bath products, pillow menu, restaurant room service and mini fridges.

Serving fresh, quick, and high-quality dishes, the hotel’s Nice & Vice self-service restaurant offers a wide selection of Italian and international favourites, including fresh pizzas and sandwiches, as well as Starbucks coffee. The Garden Lounge Bar provides a generous continental buffet breakfast and transitions into a cosy, ambient bar each evening, offering guests a relaxed space to unwind after a day of exploring.

Perfect for both business and leisure, the hotel features 70 square meters of event space and a meeting room that accommodates up to 50 guests. The hotel’s dedicated team of event planners offer audiovisual support, catering services, honeymoon packages and competitive rates for groups of all sizes. Located just a short walk from the city’s train and bus stations, and half an hour from Treviso TFS Airport, Wyndham Garden Conegliano provides effortless access for visitors.

The hotel is also pet-friendly and provides guests with a fully equipped fitness centre as well as free onsite parking.

“In our third collaboration with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, we’ve created a traditional but modernised destination, where the soul of Veneto is poured into every experience. From the rolling vineyards to the timeless charm of Treviso, guests are invited to savour the beauty, culture, and warmth that define this region. Wyndham shares our devotion to authentic hospitality, and together we’re building on this momentum to drive meaningful growth across Italy.” - Alberto Reggidori, CEO, All In Italia Hotels & Resorts

In 2020, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts announced a non-exclusive hotel development agreement with All In Italia Hotels & Resorts. Through the partnership the company has now opened properties in three locations: Wyndham Garden Conegliano, Dolce by Wyndham Siracusa Monasteri Golf & Spa, and the Wyndham Garden Florence.

Wyndham Garden properties around the world participate in Wyndham Rewards®, the number one hotel rewards program as named by readers of USA Today. With thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally, no other hotel rewards program is more generous or offers members more places to stay. Join for free at WyndhamRewards.com.

To learn more about Wyndham Garden Conegliano, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world’s largest hotel franchising company by the number of franchised properties, with approximately 8,300 hotels across approximately 100 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 847,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 25 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, ECHO Suites®, Registry Collection Hotels®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. The Company’s award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers approximately 120 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

About All In Italia Hotels & Resorts

All In Italia Hotels & Resorts, is a dynamic and fast-growing hotel management company, providing consulting and management solutions to develop and open hotels in prime Italian and European locations, both leisure and urban. With expertise and personalised support in independent and brand affiliated hotel management, it collaborated with Italian and foreign developers, property owners and leading hotel chains to expand into international markets. All In Italia Hotels & Resorts currently operates in four destinations under the Wyndham brand in Florence, Treviso, Conegliano and Syracuse.

Media Contact: The Alto Agency | Wyndham@thealtoagency.com