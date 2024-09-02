Dubai, United Arab Emirates – WSO2, a leading global provider of digital transformation technologies, unveiled the latest enhancements to WSO2 Micro Integrator. Version 4.3 of the advanced integration solution is set to redefine the developer experience by delivering enhanced capabilities and performance for modern application integration. With its latest updates, the solution offers a seamless integration of APIs, services, and systems, enabling organisations to better manage their integration workflows, reduce complexities, and accelerate time-to-market.

“For over a decade now, thousands of deployments have leveraged the power of WSO2 Micro Integrator to streamline connectivity among applications, services, data, and clouds. Now, as enterprises increasingly shift towards cloud-native architectures and microservices, the need for scalable and agile integration solutions has never been more crucial. With its expanded features and user-friendly interface, the new version empowers both seasoned developers and newcomers alike to create effective integration solutions that drive business growth and innovation,” said Selvaratnam Uthaiyashankar, senior vice president & general manager - integration at WSO2.

Among its many new features, WSO2 Micro Integrator 4.3 introduces an enhanced integration flow designer. This provides an intuitive low code editor that simplifies the process of building integration flows. Developers can visually design integration sequences, eliminating the need for complex coding and enabling faster iteration cycles.

The new release also offers an AI-assisted developer experience with an extension for VS Code; this is equipped with MI Copilot, an AI-assistant that uses generative AI technologies to help developers generate integration configurations by describing the integration problem in natural language.

WSO2 Micro Integrator 4.3 also streamlines support for Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) pipelines, making it easier for DevOps teams to integrate with automation tools and cloud platforms. This leads to smoother transitions from development to deployment, allowing businesses to scale their operations with greater ease. Performance optimisations further elevate the release, as WSO2 Micro Integrator 4.3 has been fine-tuned to handle increased workloads and complex integration tasks while maintaining speed and reliability.

Moreover, compatibility with existing ecosystems has been enhanced in this version. WSO2 Micro Integrator 4.3 seamlessly integrates with existing WSO2 platforms and third-party services, ensuring that organisations can adopt the new version without disruption to their current systems.

“WSO2 Micro Integrator 4.3 reflects our commitment to helping enterprises unlock the full potential of their digital ecosystems by simplifying the integration process,” said Uthaiyashankar. “This release is designed to make integration development more accessible, streamlined, and adaptable to the evolving needs of modern applications.”