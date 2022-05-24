The Sultanate’s own cinema brand is all set to enrich the entertainment landscape in the Batinah region Oman’s homegrown theatre brand WOW Cinema is now open at Barka Grand Centre in Barka. The six-screen multiplex is part of Grand Entertainment LLC, a subsidiary of Al Tamman Investments LLC. Bringing all the latest blockbusters, WOW Cinema is set to enhance the entertainment landscape in the Batinah region.

WOW Cinema features a variety of theatre experiences for movie lovers. Featuring a state-of-the-art expansive cinema lobby, the multiplex features Kids, a one-of-its-kind cinema concept created for the little ones. WOW XL provides cinemagoers with the chance to watch all the latest motion pictures on a larger screen that measures 16.20m x 6.77m with the latest Dolby–Atmos sound system. For those looking to watch movies in the lap of luxury, WOW Gold Class provides all the facilities that include exclusive Gold Class Lounge access, in-seat service, and reclining seats to elevate the cinema experience. WOW Gold Class also doubles up as a fine space to host private parties and get-togethers.

Adding to the charm of movie watching is WOW SKY where movie aficionados will be able to watch the latest flicks from the comfort of their cars soon. WOW Cinema will soon host exclusive screenings and previews. The cinema halls are also equipped to host corporate trainings and events.

“WOW Cinema has been conceptualized to redefine the movie-watching experience. We are thrilled to open the first homegrown multiplex in the Batinah region and thereby bring world-class cinema experience to the people there. We intend to open more movie theatres in the country soon, at various strategic locations,” says Tushar Bajpai, Business Head, Grand Entertainment LLC.

Al Tamman Group (www.altamman.com) is a key player in the Sultanate’s retailtainment sector with defining projects concepts like Holoverse and Funtopia under their portfolio. With the introduction of WOW Cinema, the company has diversified its offerings.

