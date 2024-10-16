Dubai, UAE – The World Tennis League (WTL) is thrilled to announce their partnership with XRT, the premium British performance and sportswear brand, ahead of its eagerly anticipated third season. This collaboration promises to redefine the synergy between athletic performance and sports fashion, enhancing the experience for players and fans alike.

Set against the backdrop of the iconic Etihad Arena, the World Tennis League Season 3 will take place from December 19 to 22, 2024. The stellar lineup of tennis stars, including Iga Swiatek (Women's World No. 1), Elena Rybakina (Women's World No. 5), Daniil Medvedev (Men's World No. 5), Andrey Rublev (Men's World No. 7), and Taylor Fritz (Men's World No. 6), is set to ignite the courts with unparalleled excitement and competitive spirit.

The partnership with XRT marks a significant milestone for both the WTL and the brand. This collaboration will hope to allow the players to perform at their highest level while looking their best, both on and off the court.

"We are delighted to join forces with the WTL, a league that shares our commitment to excellence and innovation. With this partnership, we hope to elevate the performance standards for the players, and also enhance the overall experience for the fans, who can look forward to exclusive XRT merchandise and activations throughout the event," said Bilal Valli from XRT.

The World Tennis League Season 3 promises to be bigger and more thrilling, with a blend of top-tier tennis action and world-class entertainment. The addition of XRT as a partner enhances the league's prestige, setting a new benchmark for sports events worldwide.

Concert ticket holders can enhance their WTL experience by securing a discounted add-on Tennis ticket for the day's matches. Tickets are available at etihadarena.ae.