The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) - a world-class research-intensive university that focuses on science, engineering, and business as well as humanities and social science, is increasing efforts to recruit top young talent from the UAE and wider Middle East region for higher studies. With a diverse and international campus located in Hong Kong, HKUST is aiming to bolster its number of non-local students particularly from the UAE given the UAE’s focus on technology investment and aim to become a global industrial technology center, thus fostering knowledge transfer between the nations and contributing to diversifying the UAE’s economy.

Having consistently ranked within the world's top 70 universities and renowned for its strength in innovation and technology, HKUST is a prominent university that rivals well-known western universities such as Ivy League’s Brown University and Russell Group’s University of Bristol. HKUST was ranked 2nd in Times Higher Education’s Young University Rankings 2023, and its graduates were ranked 29th worldwide and among the best from universities from Asia in Global Employability University Ranking 2023.

Consequently, the university is actively exploring ties with local entities in the UAE to showcase its value addition as an ideal undergraduate and postgraduate study destination for elite UAE-based students. HKUST will also be participating in student recruitment trips to the nation such as the International University Fair by Council of International Schools (CIS) – held in Muscat, Abu Dhabi and Doha (27-29 February 2024) and Abu Dhabi (1-7 March 2024).

With the UAE engaging in numerous technological initiatives, HKUST finds the nation as a catalyst for technological change in the region that is nurturing immense potential for young students to pursue higher studies abroad and preparing them to contribute to a tech-savvy and futuristic workforce. One such initiative from the UAE is the National Programme to Transform Technology which aims to boost the pace of technological transformation of the UAE’s industrial and production sector by 2031.

Known to be an international financial and technological hub, Hong Kong offers international students’ unique opportunities to learn and work in a dynamic, safe, and technologically advanced landscape. As the first university in Hong Kong to embrace the use of generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in teaching, including tools such as ChatGPT, HKUST is pioneering efforts in computer science, engineering, and AI developments in its region through public and private partnerships and AI literacy courses for students with strong government support for innovation and entrepreneurship. The university also boasts its prestige for nurturing entrepreneurial spirit having created or incubated around 1,747 active start-ups, 9 unicorns, and 13 successful exits.

HKUST even offers students a relatively cost-effective education while maintaining a high-quality education with qualified faculty members (all having doctorate degrees from prestigious universities), providing students with a valuable learning experience that competes internationally with sought after universities in the US and UK.

Moreover, as part of its efforts to attract UAE-based students, HKUST has several scholarships for which Emiratis and UAE-based expatriate students are eligible. These include the University Admissions Scholarship granted on academic merit which provides funding up to the full tuition fee plus an allowance of HKD 60,000 (approximately AED 28,200) per academic year. Whereas the Beyond Academic Admissions Scholarship (BAAS) is awarded to top students based on satisfactory academic performances and positive impacts of their non-academic domain expertise such as Sports & E-sports, arts, music, leadership, entrepreneurship, community services. This scholarship awards HKD50,000 (approximately AED 23,500) together with favorable admissions considerations.

“At HKUST we look forward to recruiting top students internationally including the UAE. UAE’s efforts in technology advancement aligns with the university’s focus and provides a pool of exceptional talent that is capable of furthering not only their own ambitions, but also those of Hong Kong and their home countries. Students in HKUST are exposed to the latest technologies providing numerous opportunities for practical applications which equip them with essential skills when they return home or if they choose to work in Hong Kong, or start their own businesses,” says Prof. Emily Nason, Director of Undergraduate Recruitment and Admissions at HKUST.

Success stories from students in the Middle East further solidifies HKUST’s interest in the region. Elsherif Mariam Mohamed Osama Mostafa (Mariam) – an Egyptian student who is currently in her 3rd year of undergraduate studies in Engineering with a minor in Business chose HKUST due to its high academic rankings, relative safety compared to other international destinations, full scholarship opportunities, culture support and job opportunities. With an excellent A-level score, she applied to the Industrial Engineering and Decision Analytics (IEDA) program at HKUST and won a full tuition-fee scholarship. The favorable geographic location of Hong Kong not only presented Mariam with numerous internship opportunities in the financial industry to apply her university knowledge but also gave her a competitive edge in the job market due to her fluency in Arabic and English. She hopes to leverage Hong Kong as a platform for her future career development on a larger international stage.

