An international report outlining the future of cloud computing for 2030 was initiated

The meeting set guidelines to help countries navigate the evolving cloud computing landscape

Al Shaibani: Dubai strengthens global partnerships and fosters international trust

Dubai, UAE: In a landmark event underscoring the UAE’s global position and Dubai’s leading role in digital innovation and cybersecurity, the World Bank Cloud Computing Working Group held its official meetings for member states at the Museum of the Future, Dubai from 20 to 21 January. This marks the first-ever gathering of its kind for the Group on a global scale.

Hosted under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, the Global Government Cloud Forum followed by the working group’s meeting and workshops, successfully laid the foundation for a global strategy to advance cloud computing applications over the next five years. Additionally, during the meetings, the group initiated an international report regarding the future of cloud computing for 2030. Similarly, the group developed guidelines to support nations in navigating cloud computing and security. The workshops also provided a platform to discuss key challenges and opportunities in green computing, quantum computing, data protection, and emerging smart cloud systems.

The event attracted an esteemed group of global decision-makers and industry experts, with participation from over 500 specialists, 200 international government officials, 50 speakers, and 30 pioneering leaders in cloud computing technologies.

This milestone reinforces Dubai’s commitment to positioning itself as a global hub for digital innovation and cybersecurity. The Forum serves as a testament to the Emirate’s dedication to developing an advanced and sustainable digital infrastructure, guided by its forward-looking leadership and aligned with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33. Through its sustained efforts, Dubai continues to set a global benchmark for cybersecurity, leveraging a track record of success in safeguarding the digital ecosystem.

Global Recognition

His Excellency Yousuf Hamad Al Shaibani, CEO of the Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC), stated: "Dubai’s success in hosting the inaugural World Bank Cloud Computing Working Group meeting is a testament to our unwavering commitment to advancing digital innovation and building a secure and resilient electronic infrastructure. It is a mark of international recognition for Dubai’s leading position in cybersecurity and an acknowledgment of DESC’s pioneering role in establishing advanced frameworks and standards to ensure a secure and sustainable cloud environment."

He added: "This achievement further strengthens our resolve to work diligently in line with the vision of our wise leadership, reinforcing global confidence in our digital capabilities and fostering international partnerships. These collaborations will help shape a secure and intelligent digital future, reinforcing Dubai’s aspiration to be the safest digital city in the world and a trusted global partner in cybersecurity."

Proactive Leadership in Cloud Security

DESC has played a key role in cementing Dubai’s leadership in cloud security by establishing innovative industry standards, including the third edition of the Information Security Standards and the Cloud Computing Security Policy, updated in 2024. These initiatives are part of Dubai’s proactive approach to digital transformation, ensuring data protection and cybersecurity at the highest global standards.

Dubai’s strategic partnerships and progressive initiatives in cloud computing have positioned the UAE as one of the most attractive destinations for major global technology organizations and data centres in the GCC and Middle East. This reflects international trust in the UAE’s advanced digital infrastructure, which has led to the launch of numerous initiatives aimed at enhancing digital sustainability.

International Endorsement

The UAE’s selection as Chair of the World Bank Cloud Computing Working Group in late 2023, followed by Dubai’s successful hosting of the Group’s first meeting on 19 January, reinforces its global leadership in secure and sustainable cloud computing. Dubai continues to set new benchmarks in this field through forward-thinking policies, regulations, and innovative frameworks that inspire confidence within the international community.

Hosting the World Bank Cloud Computing Working Group meeting and the Global Government Cloud Forum underscores Dubai’s bold vision for digital transformation and cybersecurity. It aligns with the Emirate’s commitment to sustainable development and economic growth, further solidifying its position as a premier digital hub in the Middle East and beyond.