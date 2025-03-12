Dubai, UAE – The Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation (AGF), in collaboration with Skyrize Partners and Accenture, celebrated the conclusion of the 11th cohort of the Nomu Al Ghurair Women Empowerment Program. Marking the first cohort of 2025, this milestone underscored Dubai’s position as a hub for innovation and leadership in the UAE.

The program empowered more than 450 Emirati and Arab women, equipping them with critical skills in leadership, problem-solving, and digital innovation to excel in today’s competitive work landscape. Participants attended workshops on topics such as time management and strategic leadership, while a capstone case study titled Driving Sustainability Through Digital Innovation, allowed them to apply these skills to real-world challenges.

"The Nomu Al Ghurair Program is a testament to our commitment to empowering women as architects of change," said Dr. Sonia Ben Jaafar, CEO of the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation. "By equipping women with the tools to reach their full potential, we are not just transforming lives—we are igniting a movement that drives progress across the region. Aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 4 (Quality Education), SDG 5 (Gender Equality), and SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), this program enables women to lead, innovate, and accelerate sustainable development."

Sarah Sefiane, Founder & CEO of Skyrize Partners, said: “Dubai continues to be a global leader in innovation, and it has been inspiring to see the women in this cohort engage in forward-thinking topics like technology. This program has proven to be a unique and successful platform for women to grow, learn, and connect with international corporations. We are excited to see what they will accomplish after the program.”

Nadya Abdulla Kamali, UAE’s country managing director at Accenture, said: “Accenture is delighted to partner with AGF and the Nomu Al Ghurair Women Empowerment Program to upskill the region’s women in today’s most critical competencies. Such initiatives will open opportunities for them to pursue careers that can make a difference in their own lives and in the wider community. As technology enablers, we are continually aiming to improve efficiencies for businesses and young professionals.”

Participants showcased their innovative solutions to a panel of industry leaders at the program’s conclusion, demonstrating their ability to integrate sustainability with digital innovation.

The Nomu Al Ghurair Women Empowerment Program is a flagship initiative that aims to foster leadership and personal growth among young women in the UAE and across the Arab region. By equipping participants with market-relevant skills, the program contributes to building a skilled and capable workforce for the future.

About Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation:

The Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation (AGF) is committed to empowering Emirati and Arab youth by providing access to quality upskilling and educational programs. Through various initiatives and partnerships, AGF aims to equip the next generation with the skills and knowledge needed to contribute to the region's development.

Nomu Al Ghurair Program: Named after the Arabic word for "growth," Nomu Al Ghurair Program is an AGF initiative focused on the upskilling and empowerment of youth throughout the Arab region. The program offers top-tier training opportunities, emphasizing market-relevant skills driven by UAE and regional priority sectors. This year, Nomu Al Ghurair Program has expanded its reach to Jordan, Lebanon, and Tunisia, with plans to further extend into additional Arab countries—empowering the region’s youth to become drivers of economic and social progress.

About Skyrize Partners:

Skyrize Partners is a consultancy firm specializing in strategic partnerships and large-scale educational programs that aim to elevate organizational performance and unlock individual potential.

