Abu Dhabi, UAE: Wizz Air, EMEA’s most environmentally sustainable airline[1], is excited to announce a significant upgrade to its onboard services by transitioning to a cashless payment system. Starting April 1st, 2025, all onboard purchases will be processed exclusively through card payments, including contactless methods such as Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Android Pay, and Google Pay.

Wizz Air is proud to expand its payment options by now accepting Revolut cards, in addition to VISA and Mastercard, both credit and debit. This enhancement aims to provide passengers with greater convenience and a seamless travel experience.

As part of Wizz Air’s partnership with Revolut, all new Revolut users will be able to earn up to €25 back after they sign up and spend their first €5 with Revolut[2]. Revolut Pay customers are also able to earn RevPoints - Revolut’s loyalty programme - and redeem on Revolut Pay purchases or Wizz Air flights[3]. Until 4 April 2025, customers who pay for Wizz Air flights using Revolut Pay can earn 10x more RevPoints on their purchases (T&Cs apply).

With cashless payments, Wizz Air passengers will be able to easily make purchases without the need to carry cash, simplifying and speeding up the on-board service process. This fast and convenient system ensures a hassle-free shopping experience, allowing travelers to enjoy their journey without the worry of dealing with change or last-minute currency exchange queues. The shift to cashless transactions also naturally enhances hygiene, as crew members no longer need to handle cash, contributing to a cleaner and safer travel environment.

Moreover, passengers can purchase a prepaid voucher via Wizz Air mobile app for an enhanced onboard experience, guaranteeing absolute safety in transactions and eliminating any chance of unexpected transactional complications.

In line with this transition, the following guidelines will be implemented:

The maximum combined amount allowed for onboard purchases per customer will be €150.

For transactions of €50 or more, a boarding pass will be required.

Michael Delehant, Senior Chief Commercial and Operations Officer at Wizz Air highlighted, "Implementing cashless payments not only streamlines our operations but also allows our crew to focus more on delivering exceptional service rather than managing cash transactions. This ultimately leads to a more efficient and enjoyable experience for our passengers."

Wizz Air remains committed to providing exceptional service and ensuring a hassle-free travel experience for all passengers.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air operates a fleet of 230 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 62.8 million passengers in 2024. Wizz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker WIZZ. The company was recently named one of the world's top ten safest airlines by airlineratings.com, the world's only safety and product rating agency, and named Airline of the Year by Air Transport Awards in 2019 and in 2023. Wizz Air has also been recognized as the "Most Sustainable Low-Cost Airline" within the in 2021-2023 and “Best Airline for Carbon Reduction” by World Finance Sustainability Awards in 2024. Wizz Air also received "EMEA’s Environmental Sustainability Airline Group of the Year" by the CAPA-Centre for Aviation Awards for Excellence 2024.

Corporate Communications, Wizz Air Group communications@wizzair.com

[1] According to the CAPA – Centre for Aviation Awards for Excellence 2024

[2] T&Cs apply. Until 4th July 2025

[3] RevPoints T&Cs apply. Standard customers must enable the Spare Change feature to earn RevPoints on card spend, which rounds up Card transactions and converts the spare change into RevPoints at a rate of 50 points per £/€1