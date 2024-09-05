Revolutionising intercontinental travel WITH up to 70% lower fares

New route starts from JUNE, 2 2025, FROM AED429

Offering the most sustainable option for flying

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Wizz Air, the ultra-low-fare airline, is excited to announce the first route for its brand new Airbus A321XLR (Extra Long Range) aircraft, unlocking a new era of ultra-low-fare travel on long haul routes. This new aircraft, enables Wizz Air to offer unbeatable fares, extending its affordability to intercontinental travel while connecting more people, cultures, and economies. Tickets are already on sale on wizzair.com and Wizz Air’s official app, both accessible in Arabic, from as low as AED429.[1]

Starting June 2, 2025, Wizz Air will commence daily direct flights between Milan and Abu Dhabi, This route is the first of many offerings that will leverage the Airbus A321XLR’s extended range and efficiency, revolutionising intercontinental travel and making it more accessible than ever before. With fares starting from only AED 429, Wizz Air continues to deliver on its promise of making air travel affordable for all.

“We’re excited to build up on the momentum from launching our new routes from Abu Dhabi to Chisinau and Cluj and announce the first destination for the Airbus A321XLR, the most cost-efficient aircraft of its class. The enhanced range capability will connect Abu Dhabi to new and exciting destinations across our ever-expanding network. This announcement to operate the Airbus A321XLR to Zayed International Airport, reaffirms our commitment to connecting cultures and continents. We’re delighted to unlock unbeatable fares for our customers on the newly announced route to Milan, while offering the most sustainable option for flying. We look forward to welcoming you on the A321 XLR for a well-deserved vacation soon.”- commented Tamara Vallois, Head of Commercial at Wizz Air Abu Dhabi.

Nathalie Jongma, Vice President of Aviation Development at Abu Dhabi Airports said: "We welcome Wizz Air’s announcement and the expansion of its network to Zayed International Airport. The deployment of the Airbus A321XLR on this route is noteworthy, as it allows for longer direct flights on narrow-body aircraft and underscores our commitment to providing travellers with a diverse range of destinations and a seamless travel experience.”

Wizz Air is committed to developing the travel and tourism sector in the UAE Capital, the airline group has established Wizz Air Abu Dhabi as a joint venture with ADQ. Since launching in January 2021, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has grown exponentially to become the second-largest carrier in Abu Dhabi by seat capacity, expanding convenient and affordable travel for all. Between January & August 2024, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi operated more than 11,000 flights and carried more than 1.7 million passengers from/to the UAE Capital. Currently flying to more than 30 destinations from Abu Dhabi, the national airline introduced a new segment of travel in line with the country’s socio-economic vision, playing a key role in supporting innovation, resilience, and integration of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors to share the Emirate with the world and enrich lives.

Route Frequency Fares from [2] Starts Abu Dhabi – Milan Malpensa Daily AED429 2 June 2025

About Wizz Air:

Wizz Air operates a fleet of 223 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 62 million passengers in the Financial Year 2024, ending 31 March 2024. Wizz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker WIZZ. The company was recently named one of the world's top five safest airlines by airlineratings.com, the world's only safety and product rating agency, and named Airline of the Year by Air Transport Awards in 2019 and in 2023. Wizz Air has also been recognised as the "Most Sustainable Low-Cost Airline" within the World Finance Sustainability Awards in 2021-2023 and the "Global Environmental Sustainability Airline Group of the Year" by the CAPA-Centre for Aviation Awards for Excellence 2022-2023.

All Wizz Air Abu Dhabi flights are operated on Airbus A321 neo aircraft and A321 ceo aircraft

[1] One-way price, including taxes, administration and other non-optional charges. One carry-on bag (max: 40x30x20cm) is included. Trolley bag and each piece of checked-in baggage is subject to additional fees. The price applies only to bookings made on wizzair.com and the WIZZ mobile app.

[2] One-way price, including taxes, administration and other non-optional charges. One carry-on bag (max: 40x30x20cm) is included. Trolley bag and each piece of checked-in baggage is subject to additional fees. The price applies only to bookings made on wizzair.com and the WIZZ mobile app.