Modern Lufthansa Airbus A350-900 with 293 seats in Business Class, Premium Economy and Economy Class

New service extends customers’ choice with three weekly flights, complementing Lufthansa’s daily flight to Frankfurt

Frankfurt/Riyadh: With a new connection from Riyadh to Munich Lufthansa is planning to grow in Saudi Arabia its capacity by around 50 percent. With the beginning of the upcoming winter schedule 2025/26, on 27 October 2025, Lufthansa will inaugurate this route which was already previously operated until 2017. The airline will welcome each up to 300 passengers every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning to carry them in just five hours flight time without any stop to Lufthansa’s hub Munich. This new service will better connect the Saudi Arabian capital to the Lufthansa network.

Customers from Saudi-Arabia and the Middle East region will soon easily reach the airport of Munich in Southern Germany, which has been awarded as a five-star airport terminal by Skytrax. The new flight to Germany is scheduled to depart every Monday, Wednesday and Friday early in the morning from Riyadh at 6:25 a.m. Flight LH641 will then land in Munich at 10:25 a.m. local time, giving passengers ideal connections to the global Lufthansa network. The return flight to Riyadh will leave Munich every Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday at 9:45 p.m. for a night flight to the capital of Saudi Arabia, where it is scheduled to land the next morning at 4:50 a.m. local time at King Khaled International Airport. It complements the existing daily route from Riyadh to Frankfurt and increases the choice for the passengers with its alternative timing.

One of the airline’s most modern aircraft, a fuel-efficient Lufthansa Airbus A350-900 with 293 seats on board will operate this renewed connection. With Business Class, Premium Eco and Economy Class of choice, customers will have a full product range. A return fare in Economy Class is starting already at 1,495 SAR. Lufthansa Airlines is currently offering daily flights from Dammam and Riyadh to Frankfurt, ITA Airways is offering five weekly flights from Riyadh and three weekly flights from Jeddah to Rome and finally Eurowings is flying seven times per week from Jeddah to Berlin, Cologne and Stuttgart this upcoming winter. Including this new connection to Munich, these three Lufthansa Group airlines will offer a total of 25 flights a week to Saudi Arabia. The airlines of the Lufthansa Group fly to the Middle East region more than 120 times a week.

Lufthansa has a long tradition in Saudi-Arabia. The German carrier has been flying to the Kingdom since 65 years and did celebrate recently this anniversary in Damman, its first destination. The demand for flights for the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh is steadily growing, as does the city itself. Mayor events like The World Expo 2030 and the FIFA Men's World Cup in 2034 as part of the Saudi Vision 2030 will also rely on increased air capacities allowing easy access to the heart of the Arabic peninsula.

Sadiq Mohamed, General Manager Sales Saudi Arabia at Lufthansa Group Airlines, said:

“Munich is one of the most popular destinations in Western Europe for many of our customers. The airport itself is a relaxing, convenient, and beautiful gateway, whether travelers are connecting onward or visiting the city and its stunning surrounding region, known for its castles and picturesque lakes near the Alps.”

Munich airport, one of Lufthansa’s two major hubs, opens up for Saudi-Arabian travellers around 130 global destinations, especially to Europe, America and Asia.

This route had previously been part of Lufthansa's schedule until 2017 and is poised to reconnect Saudi-Arabia to one of Germany’s most important economic centres. Munich, with a growing population of 1.5 million, is renowned for its diverse culture, scenic landscapes, and as the home to major international companies such as BMW, Siemens, and Allianz. The city is also famous for its vibrant events, including the annual Oktoberfest and its picturesque Christmas markets.

