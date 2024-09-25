The birth of a male white rhino and twin moon bears underscores the success of the Dubai Safari Park breeding program for endangered species

Dubai Safari Park guests will be able to visit the new arrivals in their carefully tailored habitat from October 1, 2024

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Safari Park welcomed the three newborns earlier this year as part of its endangered species breeding program. The twin moon bears, also known as Asiatic Black Bears, and male white rhino were born on 23 January and 21 June respectively. Parents and babies are thriving under the watchful eyes of the highly trained zoologists. With moon bears classified as vulnerable and white rhinos listed as near threatened by the IUCN Red List (The International Union for Conservation of Nature), this milestone brings immense pride to the team at Dubai Safari Park. It highlights the park's broader commitment to conserving endangered species and creating a safe environment where they can flourish.

In partnership with both international and local zoos, Dubai Safari Park is committed to increasing the population of endangered species. The recent White Rhino birth stands as a testament to the UAE's commitment to wildlife conservation as this significant achievement is the result of a successful collaboration between Al Ain Zoo and Dubai Safari Park. The calf was fathered by Niloy, a White Rhino hailing from Al Ain and the mother, Stompie, is a long-time resident of Dubai Safari Park.

“We are beyond thrilled to welcome these newborns at Dubai Safari Park,” said Ahmad Al Zarouni, Director of Public Parks and Recreational Facilities at Dubai Municipality. “This accomplishment is a direct result of the hard work and dedication of the team in the endangered species breeding program. These successful births underscore our commitment to wildlife conservation and to educating the public about the importance of protecting wildlife. We hope that this key milestone inspires greater awareness and support for the critical conservation efforts needed across the region and the globe.”

“The baby animals have intentionally remained nameless, as we would like the general public to have a role in naming the rhino calf and bear cubs when we open our doors on October 1st,” added Al Zarouni. “Dubai Safari Park will reveal more details about the naming soon and will be encouraging Dubai residents and visitors to get involved.”

Ahmed Eisa Al Harasi, Acting Directing General at the Al Ain Zoo and Aquarium, congratulated Dubai Safari Park on this achievement, praising the collaboration between the two entities, which led to the success in breeding the enrichment of different animal species.

He affirmed, "Al Ain Zoo, being a local and global hub for the protection of endangered species, is always striving to enhance the strategies of Abu Dhabi and the UAE as a whole, in wildlife conservation and nature preservation."

Al Harasi added, "We were delighted to support Dubai Safari Park, as one of our key and inspiring partners in biodiversity conservation, by acquiring and exchanging several animals in 2022. Among them was the male white rhino, 'Niloy,' who was the first calf born at Al Ain Zoo in 2012 from our white rhino species."

Over the past four years alone, Dubai Safari Park has welcomed the birth of 1,214 animals from 87 species. The white rhino and moon bear births, are particularly special as they are both species at risk of extinction. As the populations of such species dwindle in the wild, animal breeding programs are crucial to assure their future. Raising awareness about the endangered status of these and other species whilst emphasising the importance of global efforts to increase their populations is an important part of Dubai Safari Park’s premier edutainment experience.

Dubai Safari Park opens its gates on October 1st 2024, offering everyone the chance to see the adorable newborns and over 3,000 other animals who inhabit this vast green oasis. For more information including bookings, visiting hours, and tickets, visit Dubaisafari.ae.

About Dubai Safari Park

Dubai Safari Park, owned by Dubai Municipality, is a responsible wildlife park set within a stunning 119-hectare lush, green landscape in the heart of the city. It offers guests the opportunity to explore, learn about, and connect with the animal world through a unique blend of entertainment, education, and a deep commitment to animal welfare.

Home to over 3,000 animals representing 300 different species, the park offers a wide variety of attractions. Visitors can enjoy two safari experiences, up-close animal encounters, live presentations, and character performances. Additionally, there are shopping and dining options, as well as engaging educational activities. These experiences are spread across six themed zones - Al Wadi, African Village, Explorer Village, Arabian Desert Safari, Asian Village, and Kids’ Farm - all connected by the park’s shuttle train.

The park actively participates in international educational, research and breeding programs as well as rescue missions, aligning with its commitment to animal welfare and conservation. In addition, Dubai Safari Park is pioneering in its approach to environmental sustainability, using innovative technology to provide care for the animals and eco-friendly operations.