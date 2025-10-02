Partnership enables enterprises in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to unlock the full value of their digital transformation initiatives

SAN JOSE, Calif.,/PRNewswire/ -- Whatfix, the global leader in Digital Adoption Platforms (DAP), today announced a strategic partnership with Elite Consultancy Services (ECS), a leading consultancy and advisory services organization in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Whatfix is redefining how enterprises adopt and realize value from technology. With its Gen-AI powered Digital Adoption Platform, Product Analytics, Mirror simulation software, and AI Agents, Whatfix helps organizations transform the way users interact with software applications and AI Agents. More than 700 enterprises, including 80+ Fortune 500 rely on Whatfix to boost productivity, ensure process compliance, enhance user experience, and impact business outcomes. Recognized as a global category leader across Gartner, Forrester, IDC, and Everest Group's DAP reports, Whatfix has a growing presence in the Middle East, making this partnership with ECS a strategic step in its regional expansion.

As Middle Eastern enterprises continue to make bold digital investments, initiatives such as Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and broader regional transformation programs are leading the way. A central pillar of these programs is the adoption of artificial intelligence, which is reshaping how enterprises deliver value and scale innovation. Whatfix's AI-powered platform supports this mandate by ensuring enterprises not only implement new technologies but also achieve real user adoption, measurable productivity gains, and sustainable digital outcomes. The success of the digital transformation efforts, however, depends on more than technology rollouts. It requires ensuring that users fully adopt these solutions and realize value. Through this partnership, ECS will deliver Whatfix's Core DAP, Product Analytics, and Mirror simulation solutions to enterprises, enabling them to achieve measurable productivity outcomes and maximize digital ROI.

"Partnering with ECS gives us a trusted local ally to deliver real adoption outcomes at scale," said Khadim Batti, CEO and Co-Founder at Whatfix. "Together, we will help Saudi enterprises achieve the full value of their digital initiatives, improving productivity and accelerating transformation with our AI-first solutions."

Echoing this sentiment, Abdulrhman Aldalaan, CEO of ECS, added: "By combining our deep local expertise with Whatfix's powerful solutions, we will help organizations in Saudi Arabia drive higher returns on their technology investments, reduce friction for users, and support the Kingdom's vision for digital excellence."

This partnership marks a milestone in Whatfix's regional growth journey, underscoring its commitment to empowering Saudi enterprises with cutting-edge digital adoption technology. By combining global product leadership with ECS's trusted local expertise, Whatfix is well-positioned to accelerate digital transformation and deliver measurable outcomes for organizations across the Kingdom and beyond.

About Elite Consultancy Services (ECS)

ECS is a leading Saudi consultancy office dedicated to helping businesses optimize their growth improvement efforts. We help clients to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of their people, performance, processes and practices. With a rich expertise of Saudi and international know-how, offers high quality but well-priced consulting and advisory services in procurement and supply chain management.

Due to the growing trust and confidence that the clients have placed on ECS, its consultancy portfolio now added Whatfix Digital Adoption Solutions to help Saudi enterprises with digital transformation including user adoption, training and automation. For more information, visit the ECS website.

About Whatfix

Whatfix is an AI platform advancing the "userization" of enterprise applications—empowering companies to maximize the ROI of their digital investments. Powered by a proprietary AI engine ScreenSense, Whatfix continuously interprets "Application Workflow Context" and "User Intent" to boost user productivity, ensure process compliance, and elevate user experience across applications. The product portfolio includes a Digital Adoption Platform (DAP), Mirror simulated application environments for hands-on training, and Product Analytics for no-code insights. With seven offices across the US, India, UK, Germany, Singapore, and Australia, Whatfix supports 700+ enterprises, including 80+ Fortune 500s like Shell, Schneider Electric, and UPS Supply Chain Solutions. Backed by investors such as Warburg Pincus, Softbank Vision Fund 2, Dragoneer, Peak XV Partners, Eight Roads, and Cisco Investments, software clicks with Whatfix. For more information, visit the Whatfix website.

Media Contact: Whatfix PR, Whatfix@ICRInc.com

SOURCE Whatfix