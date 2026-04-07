In recognition of World Health Day, Weyay Bank, Kuwait’s first digital bank and a pioneer in innovative financial solutions, has announced a new collaboration with Nafas Wellness Center. Established in 2018, Nafas specializes in empowering individuals through various programs designed to improve breathing techniques. Through this collaboration, Weyay aims to support the mental and physical health of its customers across all age groups, providing them with practical tools to navigate daily pressures with clarity and calm, particularly during the current period.

This collaboration includes the production of an educational awareness content series, featuring informative videos shared across the Bank’s social media channels. The content focuses on proper breathing techniques and practical methods to help customers, including children, manage stress and regulate their emotions.

Commenting on the collaboration, Fawaz Al‑Nakib, Loyalty and Partnership Manager at Weyay Bank, said: “At Weyay, we see our role as more than just offering digital banking services. We strive to support our customers in all aspects of their lives. Given the challenges many people are experiencing today, we are committed to helping them find the peace of mind they need to progress personally and professionally.”

Nadia Al‑Marzouq, Co‑founder of Nafas Center, a licensed specialist, and a transformational breathwork group facilitator, added: “We are delighted to partner with Weyay Bank to promote the importance of proper breathing techniques. Our aim is to reach a broad audience, especially young people, and equip them with healthy ways to manage everyday stress.”

Weyay Bank’s commitment to wellbeing goes beyond mental health, extending into physical fitness and lifestyle awareness. The Bank continues to offer exclusive discounts on memberships at leading fitness centers in Kuwait such as Flare Fitness and The Burrow. It has also recently supported the launch of The Burrow Sidra, a new women‑only gym, encouraging women to invest in their health and benefit from special offers available to all Weyay customers.

Whether through mindful breathing or staying active and fit, Weyay Bank remains dedicated to empowering its customers and supporting their journey toward a healthier, more balanced life.