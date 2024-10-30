Dubai, UAE – Western Furniture, a leading retailer of luxury Italian and European furniture, is thrilled to announce its participation in Dubai Design Week from November 5 to 10, 2024. The brand will present an impressive range of contemporary and timeless pieces from its premier collections, including Bonaldo and Tonin Casa, underscoring its commitment to design innovation and elegance.

As the region’s largest creative festival, Dubai Design Week solidifies Dubai's position as the design capital of the Middle East. Western Furniture’s presence at this prestigious event highlights its role as a major player in the luxury furniture market, offering a curated selection that artfully blends craftsmanship, comfort, and aesthetic beauty.

Bonaldo's collection brings forth sophisticated Italian designs, featuring key pieces that embody elegance and modernity. Highlights include the Geometric Dining Table and Geometric Table Wood, which stand out with their transformative design that shifts depending on the viewer’s perspective, creating a unique dining experience. Other notable pieces include the Nelson Bed, a masterpiece with a grand, floating wood headboard and a minimalist design that elevates any bedroom space, and the highly customizable Blend Sofa Half Corner with lush fabric and Emery leather options for a luxurious, inviting appeal. The Olos Chairs add a touch of ergonomic comfort with a sleek, curved shell design suitable for both residential and hospitality settings.

The collection also showcases additional iconic Bonaldo pieces such as the Groove Bed & Side Table, Pisa Coffee Table, and Mellow Dining Table. The Vela Armchair and Venus Dresser balance function and elegance, while the Aliante Sofa and Chaise Longue invite relaxation in refined style. Sculptural lighting options, including the Sofi Ceiling Lamp and Bios Floor Lamp, and the Adone Mirror, which adds an artistic twist to any space, complete Bonaldo’s offerings.

Tonin Casa, a brand celebrated for blending tradition with innovation, brings a curated selection exuding modern elegance. The Amoris and Arco Dining Tables create luxurious dining experiences, while the Kumiko, Agata, and Cloe Sofas and Chairs embody seamless comfort and contemporary style. Finishing touches include uniquely designed coffee tables like the Elliot, Samuel, Atollo, and Iddu. Mirrors such as Eden, Delta, Rock, and Tiam add refinement to any living space, and lighting options, from the Thelma Table Lamp to the Bijoux Ceiling Lamp, establish a captivating ambiance. Functional art pieces like the Rock Sideboard and Alga Coat Hanger combine practicality with modern aesthetics.

“We are thrilled to once again participate in Dubai Design Week, a prestigious event that serves as an exceptional platform for us to showcase our curated collections,” said Gayatri Dongre, Chief Operating Officer at Western Furniture, Natuzzi – UAE. “It allows us to highlight how we seamlessly blend Italian craftsmanship with contemporary design, bringing sophisticated elegance into homes across the region.”

Western Furniture’s exhibition promises to inspire design enthusiasts and professionals alike with pieces that represent the epitome of luxury, creativity, and functionality.

Visit Western Furniture at Dubai Design Week from November 5-10, 2024

For more information and details, Email: sales@westernfurniture-uae.com | www.westernfurniture.ae

Western Furniture (Miniforms, Bonaldo, Calligaris, Natuzzi Editions, Tomasella, Tonin Casa) at Umm Hurair Road

Western Boutique (Bonaldo, Draenert, Reflex) at Shaikh Zayed Road

Dubai Hills Mall (Calligaris and Natuzzi Editions)

About Western Furniture:

Founded in 1992 in Dubai, Western Furniture LLC is a well-established leading retailer of medium to high quality furniture in the region and is a member of the Arenco Group of Companies. Western Furniture offers a large selection of bedroom sets, living room furniture, dining room sets, occasional tables, sofa sets, entertainment centres, and decorative accessories. It showcases Italian brands like Natuzzi Italia, Tomasella, Calligaris, Miniforms, Gamma, Tonin Casa, Natuzzi Editions, Bonaldo , Adriani & Rossi, and Reflex. Spanish brands such as Schuller, German brand Draenert are also showcased at the Western Furniture Stores in Karama and Sheikh Zayed Road. Western Furniture is the dealer of Natuzzi Italia, the premium brand of the Natuzzi Group with a mono-brand store located on Sheikh Zayed Road, its largest showroom in the world offering stylish and highly sought-after furniture and home furnishing.

For more information, please contact: The Idea Agency PR Department Email: pr1@tia.ae