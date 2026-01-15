Westcon-Comstor, a global technology distributor specialising in cybersecurity, networking and hybrid cloud solutions, today expanded its relationship with Weblib, a leading vendor of intelligent Wifi solutions, through an AWS Marketplace agreement designed to drive partner growth.

The agreement establishes Westcon-Comstor as the first and only distributor to privately list Weblib software products in AWS Marketplace.

It means partners in multiple key markets across the Middle East and Europe can now purchase Weblib’s cloud-based, retail-oriented Smart Wifi solution from Westcon-Comstor via private listings and sell directly to their customers in a seamless, end-to-end process entirely within AWS Marketplace.

Paris-based Weblib is the latest software vendor to join Westcon-Comstor’s AWS Marketplace programme, which was launched in 2024 to provide channel partners with a streamlined and simplified route to AWS Marketplace success.

Other participating vendors include Weblib technology partners Cisco and Juniper Networks.

With Omdia forecasting that channel partners will facilitate 59% of the projected $163 billion spend via hyperscaler cloud marketplaces in 2030, the distributor’s programme enables partners to capture a piece of this growth while taking advantage of the faster deal closures and higher return on investment on offer.

Based on the AWS Designated Seller of Record (DSOR) model, Westcon-Comstor’s programme provides partners with specialist support and advisory and consulting services from a dedicated in-house team.

Following recent enhancements, the distributor now offers multi-currency functionality. Westcon-Comstor also supports multi-product solutions – a new AWS Marketplace capability that partners can use to combine multiple products and services into comprehensive solutions tailored to specific industries and customer use cases.

Westcon-Comstor and Weblib have a long-standing relationship in France, with their distribution agreement there being expanded across the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region a year ago.

Combining state-of-the-art technology with a deep understanding of customer needs, Weblib allows partners to maintain complete control over their networks while gaining valuable privacy-compliant insights into usage behaviour. Its solutions are used in sectors such as retail, hospitality, education and healthcare, helping to increase customer satisfaction while improving operational efficiency.

“This agreement deepens our partnership with Weblib and enhances our AWS Marketplace programme,” said Daniel Hurel, Senior Vice President, Westcon EMEA Go-To-Market at Westcon-Comstor. “By enabling our partners to leverage innovative solutions like Weblib’s, we’re helping them capitalise on AWS Marketplace growth and succeed in today’s cloud-driven economy.”

“The integration of our Smart Wifi captive portal solution into AWS Marketplace via Westcon-Comstor is a major milestone in our international expansion,” said Sébastien Bloch, Vice President of Sales at Weblib. “This streamlined model enables partners to rapidly deploy secure, personalised guest experiences. By leveraging the AWS cloud, we are helping businesses transform their Wifi infrastructure into a powerful tool for customer engagement and operational performance.”

