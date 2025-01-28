DUBAI, UAE/PRNewswire/ -- Wego, the number 1 travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), has partnered with Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) to spotlight the Kingdom of Bahrain as a premier travel destination. This collaboration aims to promote Bahrain's unique cultural heritage, top attractions, and cutting-edge tourism innovations to global travelers.

Bahrain, known as the "Pearl of the Gulf," is an archipelago offering a rich blend of history, luxury, and modernity. Through this partnership, Wego will leverage its platform to highlight Bahrain's iconic destinations, including the UNESCO-listed Qal'at al-Bahrain (Bahrain Fort), the vibrant Bab Al Bahrain Souq, the stunning Al Dar Islands, and the world-famous Bahrain International Circuit, home of Formula 1 racing.

Commenting on the partnership, Mamoun Hmidan, Chief Business Officer at Wego said: "We are thrilled to collaborate with and Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority to showcase the Kingdom's unique offerings to our global audience. Bahrain is a treasure trove of cultural, natural, and modern attractions, and through this partnership, we aim to inspire travelers to explore this dynamic destination."

Travelers will also be introduced to Bahrain's innovative tourism initiatives. The Kingdom is embracing cutting-edge technology, offering seamless digital travel experiences and sustainable tourism practices. From immersive virtual tours to smart city solutions enhancing visitor convenience, Bahrain is setting a benchmark in modern travel.

Additionally, Bahrain's commitment to eco-tourism is evident in its focus on preserving natural habitats like the unique Hawar Islands and offering experiences such as pearl diving and marine conservation tours.

Maryam Toorani Director, Marketing and Promotion at Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority added:

"This partnership with Wego allows us to reach thousands of travelers and highlight Bahrain as a must-visit destination. From its historical landmarks to its forward-thinking tourism innovations, Bahrain has something to offer every type of traveler."

This partnership comes at a pivotal time when Bahrain is investing in its tourism infrastructure with the launch of new luxury resorts, state-of-the-art event venues, and expanded cultural festivals.

About Wego

Wego is the number 1 travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

It provides award-winning travel search websites and top-ranked mobile apps for travelers living in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East regions. Wego harnesses powerful yet simple to use technology that automates the process of searching and comparing results from hundreds of airlines, hotels, and online travel agency websites.

Wego presents an unbiased comparison of all travel products and prices offered in the marketplace by merchants, both local and global, and enables shoppers to quickly find the best deal and place to book whether it is from an airline or hotel directly or with a third-party aggregator website.

The company was founded in 2005 and is dual headquartered in Dubai and Singapore with regional operations in Bangalore, Riyadh, Cairo, Lahore, and Kuala Lumpur.

