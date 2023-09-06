Doha: Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) is hosting a two-day course to help healthcare professionals and educators better understand the applications of collaborative ways of learning. The course will take place on September 22-23, 2023, at WCM-Q premises.

Titled ‘Introduction to Team-Based Learning,’ the training will feature lectures, individual sessions, and group discussions that aim to equip participants with the skills and knowledge necessary to effectively prepare, assess, and apply the Team-Based Learning (TBL) approach.

The training is aimed at physicians, nurses, pharmacists, allied health professionals, students, and educators, and will be delivered in collaboration with experts from local government and private institutions.

The objectives of the course are to encourage participants to learn about the essential elements of TBL; understand how and why TBL works; evaluate the benefits and limitations of the model; implement backward design methodology to plan a TBL module; design readiness material and application exercises that motivate self-directed learning; and apply class facilitation approaches in a TBL setting.

To register for the course, please use the following link: https://wcmq.cloud-cme.com/course/courseoverview?P=5&EID=3368

Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar is a partnership between Cornell University and Qatar Foundation. It offers a comprehensive six-year medical program leading to the Cornell University M.D. degree.

