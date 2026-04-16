Dubai, UAE: Wasl Group, one of Dubai’s leading real estate developers, has announced the opening of Central Park, one of the largest parks within a residential community in the emirate, at Wasl Gate, its master-planned community in Jebel Ali. The launch introduces Central Park as a landmark destination for both residents and the wider public, designed to enhance community living, family wellbeing, and shared outdoor experiences.

At the heart of Wasl Gate, Central Park has been designed as a shared space where daily life unfolds outdoors, from movement and activity to moments of pause and gathering. Covering approximately 82,700 sqm, the park establishes an environment that supports how residents engage with their community. As 2026 marks the Year of the Family, an initiative that highlights the importance of togetherness, wellbeing, and quality of life, Central Park stands as a clear embodiment of Wasl Group’s ongoing commitment to creating environments that foster meaningful connections and enrich everyday living. The park also supports the goals of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, which places strong emphasis on family cohesion, social wellbeing, and creating inclusive environments that strengthen community bonds.

Thoughtfully designed to cater to a wide range of age groups, the park brings together spaces including jogging and cycling tracks, sports courts and a skate park, alongside picnic areas, an amphitheatre lawn, and a dedicated food truck area. Together, these elements establish Central Park as a vibrant outdoor destination that supports everyday use and creates meaningful moments for families. Developed using environmentally friendly and sustainable materials, it reflects Wasl’s commitment to creating spaces that are both people-centric and environmentally conscious.

Central Park at Wasl Gate is now open to both residents and the wider public, supporting Wasl’s broader vision of delivering integrated developments that prioritise wellbeing, connection, and long-term quality of life.

About Wasl Group:

Wasl Group is one of the largest real estate development and management companies in Dubai, established by the Dubai Real Estate Corporation (DREC) to oversee the management of its assets and grow its real estate portfolio. With a diverse range of residential, commercial, hospitality, and industrial properties, Wasl plays a vital role in shaping Dubai’s urban landscape.

With a portfolio of over 60,000+ residential and commercial units, more than 1,000+ buildings, and 5,500+ land plots spanning diverse uses, Wasl has firmly established itself as a cornerstone of Dubai’s real estate sector. The Group is committed to supporting the emirate’s long-term vision through sustainable development, innovation, and initiatives that enhance the quality of life for residents and investors alike.

For more information, please visit www.wasl.ae.