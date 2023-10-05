Dubai, 4th October 2023- Warner Music has announced its strategic investment in HuManagement, a GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) based trailblazer in talent representation within the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

HuManagement stands at the forefront of entertainment, encompassing a spectrum of creative disciplines including music, film, television, sports, digital media, marketing, and beyond, and is renowned for shaping cultural narratives. With a distinguished portfolio boasting over 300 creators, the agency is home to the region’s most sought-after artists.

This new deal establishes a long-term A&R scouting agreement, in addition to marketing and branding opportunities, empowering Warner Music to identify and amplify artists with the potential to integrate them into its expansive global network.

Furthermore, HuManagement's cutting-edge expertise in marketing, PR, bespoke social media strategies, and branding will be made available to Warner Music’s roster, ensuring a holistic approach to artist development and amplification.

The companies have already successfully collaborated on two artists: Saudi sensation Dalia Mubarak and the iconic Lebanese singer and TV personality, Maya Diab. Both artists were initially identified through HuManagement's visionary curation process, before flourishing under Warner Music’s banner.

Alfonso Perez-Soto, President, Emerging Markets, Warner Music, said: “As we continue to grow our operations in the Middle East and establish ourselves as market leaders, it’s imperative that we offer our artists an unrivalled service. By partnering with HuManagement, we are further enhancing the value we can provide to our roster and can guarantee them rounded end-to-end support, for the likes of live shows, sponsorships and brand developments.”

The Co-founders of Humanagement, expressed their high expectations for this partnership with Warner Music; Hady Hajjar stated: "We believe this collaboration will usher in a new wave of innovation, creativity, and unprecedented opportunities for the music and talent industry in the MENA region”. From his end, Tarek Abou Jaoude added: “Together with Warner Music, we are poised to amplify the voices of our region's exceptional artists and creators, setting the stage for a transformative era of cultural exchange and artistic excellence."

Ahmed Nureni, General Manager, Warner Music Middle East, adds: “HuManagement has an incredible relationship with the Middle East’s most exciting artists and through thi§s partnership we will have access to them early on in their careers. We’ve already enjoyed success with Dalia and Maya, and we believe there are many more potential superstars we can identify through this collaboration.”

The announcement heralds a new era of cultural exchange and artistic innovation, poised to break down boundaries and amplify the voices of MENA's most promising talents on the global stage.

