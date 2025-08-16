Kuwait: Warba Bank today announced a strategic partnership with Zayoom, a specialized consumer electronics store, aimed at enriching the bank’s digital offers marketplace with exclusive benefits, including special discounts, limited seasonal deals and Marketplace e-store offers. This collaboration enhances the value offered to the bank’s customers and aligns with their aspirations.

Commenting on the announcement, Muhannad Issa Bourahma, Director of Product Development and Customer Segments at Warba Bank, said: "This partnership comes as part of our ongoing commitment to delivering the best digital experience for our customers, in line with our vision to create unique value both within and beyond banking services. Through the Warba app, we empower our customers to access the latest offers and modern products directly via the dynamic and ever-evolving Marketplace section. This collaboration reflects our spirit of innovation and our constant drive to keep pace with their modern lifestyles and enrich their daily experiences."

The partnership gives Warba Bank a genuine opportunity to expand its engagement with customers, leveraging the app’s advanced architecture that personalizes content for each banking segment. Each segment has its own unique design, colors and character within the app, enabling the delivery of offers tailored to their needs and interests, moving away from the “one-size-fits-all” concept. The Marketplace is also distinguished by its flexibility and dynamism, with constantly updated offers, including rapid seasonal Flash Deals at unbeatable prices, transforming the app into a comprehensive digital destination full of surprises.

As part of this partnership, Zayoom is launching an exclusive, limited-time summer travel season offer: the Essential Tech Pack, a bundle containing all the smart devices customers need while traveling, offered at an exceptional price. This package represents a true Flash Deal and an opportunity not to be missed.

From his side, Mohamed Fawzy, Chief Executive Officer of Zayoom, said: "We are proud of this partnership with Warba Bank, a bank that entered the market recently yet has succeeded in reshaping the banking sector through the adoption of the latest technologies and its dedication to delivering the highest level of service. Warba is renowned for its advanced app, which has redefined banking interaction and provided customers with a fully integrated, seamless digital experience. We see this partnership as a strategic opportunity that opens new horizons for us, allowing us to reach a broad segment of customers interested in technology and smart products. We believe it is a strong step toward realizing our vision of delivering the best tech solutions in Kuwait."

This collaboration embodies Warba Bank’s core values of trust, innovation, performance, collaboration, and ambition, and reaffirms its commitment to supporting the digital economy ecosystem while promoting a culture of smart utilization of tech offers.

With this strong start alongside Zayoom, Warba Bank promises its customers more surprises and upcoming partnerships that will enhance their lifestyles and broaden their choices, ensuring Warba remains the preferred choice for ambitious individuals and businesses in Kuwait.