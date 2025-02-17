The supremely versatile day cruiser promises to be a showstopper with her blend of contemporary styling, inviting social spaces and the blistering performance of her outboard powertrain.

The wallytender48X stands out in her segment as the only boat offering fold-down bulwark sections as standard, expanding the swim platform for relaxation and socializing at anchor. Another exceptional feature is the retractable passerelle, which also functions as a swim ladder, included as standard for added convenience.

The deck layout is thoughtfully designed to ensure comfort for family and friends, with ample seating, sunbeds, and alfresco dining supported by a fully equipped galley. Cockpit seating can be adjusted to face either forward or aft toward the dining area, adapting to provide the best possible experience both under way and at anchor.

Additional highlights include a hidden anchoring system concealed beneath a flush-fitting bow hatch, operable via the helm station, and wallytender’s wraparound fender, offering an elegant and practical alternative to traditional bulky fenders.

The model on display in Dubai, has 4 Mercury’s state-of-the-art 450hp Verado R outboard engines. Combined with a proven hull design and lightweight carbon-fiber construction by the experts at Wally and Ferretti Group, the result is impressive: high top speeds and very low fuel consumption for extended range. Sea trials have achieved a pace in excess of 54 knots and a cruising speed of 36 knots with a range of 340 nautical miles.

With such outstanding performance, the wallytender48X perfectly complements the dynamic boating lifestyle of discerning Middle Eastern owners. Day trips or longer cruises are within easy reach, while the spacious and elegant lower deck suite – featuring carbon-fiber flooring with teak furniture and panels – ensures comfort is never compromised. With tilting outboards, the draft of the wallytender48X can be reduced to just 70cm (2’4”) when the engines are raised, suiting it to inshore use.

Beyond the performance benefits of outboard engines, the wallytender48X is also lightweight and easy to maintain. With the engines positioned outside the hull, a large aft storage space is freed up, and – as with the inboard model – the wallytender48X features user-friendly joystick controls for easy docking.

A common challenge with outboard boats is stern access, as banks of motors often hinder boarding or water entry. This is not an issue with the wallytender48X: Wally has ingeniously split the four engines and moved them outboard, allowing for central positioning of the retractable hydraulic boarding passerelle/swim ladder.

Wally is proud of what it has achieved with this outboard version of the wallytender48, maintaining her strong aesthetic identity and the many practical features found in the inboard model, all while catering to clients who prefer the outboard experience, offering top speeds and high-performance levels. The wallytender48X is making its debut in the Gulf region, yet it is ideally suited to both the local yachting culture and marine conditions.